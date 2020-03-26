Why Is World Theatre Day Celebrated? Read Here To Know The Details

Every year, we celebrate World Theatre Day on March 27. Why is World Theatre Day celebrated is a big question, and very few people know about it. Here is why World Theatre Day is celebrated.

Why is World Theatre Day celebrated?

The World Theatre Day is celebrated globally every year on March 27. It is celebrated to generate awareness about the importance of theatre arts. It is also celebrated to showcase the important role artists play in the field of entertainment. It also talks about the changes theatre brings in people's lives.

There are more reasons to answer the question, 'why is World Theatre Day celebrated?' World Theatre Day celebration is a day that is dedicated to celebrating theatre; a combination of various forms of fine art. Theatre as an art form constitutes of performances done by actors or actresses presented before a live audience. It is about the experience that the performers give to the audience. Theatres have been part of our political, educational and social life for ages and have been a significant place to share ideas and ideologies to the public.

Why is World Theatre Day celebrated on March 27?

In 1961, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) initiated this celebration as they wanted the world to understand the value and importance of theatre. On that day, ITI hosts a conference where a famous theatre performer is selected for a message to the community. It was reported that the first message was translated into 50 languages and was printed in hundreds of newspapers. From that day till today, it is celebrated every year. Today, ITI has more than 85 centres throughout the world. It also encourages colleges, schools, theatre professionals to celebrate this day every year with a lot of joy.

