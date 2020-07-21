Shravan 2020: Why The Month Is Most Auspicious Part Of Hindu Calendar?

Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and is considered one of the most auspicious events of the year. Shravan 2020 starts on July 23, 2020, and ends on August 22, 2020, according to the appearance of the moon. Followers of Hindu religion completely devote themselves in prayers and fasting during this holy month, to feel closer to Lord Shiva, the most powerful Hindu God.

Shravan Month 2020: Meaning, Significance

Meaning of Shravan month

Shravan Month gets its name from the Shravan star, which is considered to rule the sky during one of the special days of Shravan month. A number of auspicious events are planned this month as it is said to begin on a good note, owing to its religious significance.

Shravan History

During the Shravan month, two major events of Hindu mythology occurred, sketching out the importance of this month. Samudra Manthan, a significant episode of the Puranas, where the Samudra Manthan, also known by the name milky ocean was churned to fetch out the Amrit. The process brought out thirteen rubies that were distributed amongst the devas and the asuras.

However, the fourteenth ruby, known by the name Halala could not be touched as it had deadly poison that had the potential to destroy the world. Lord Shiva drank this fourteenth ruby, which was stored in his throat. The impact of this Vish was such that Lord Shiva’s throat turned blue and he also wore the crescent moon on his head to mark the event.

Shravan Significance

Shravan month falls between the last week of July and the third week of August. It has different names in different languages. For instance, it is known by the name Avani in the Tamil calendar and Srabon in the Bengali calendar. Shravan month is important for India as it is connected with the monsoon season and eventually determines how the agriculture turns out.

Read All You Need To Know About Shravan Month Celebrations In Maharashtra

Also read Vishnu Puran Written Update June 2, 2020: Lord Shiva Drinks Kalkut Poison

How is Shravan month observed?

During the Shravan month, devotees extensively fast on certain days while offering prayers to Lord Shiva throughout the month. They also consider carrying around a Rudraksha in this month, extremely holy and important. On every Monday, called Shravan Somvars, the devotees fast until dawn and also offer holy water, milk, flowers, and Bael leaves to the Shiv linga, which denotes Lord Shiva’s idolized form. They also over the panchamrit, made out of five auspicious elements including milk and ghee amongst others. A few people also observe a fast on Tuesdays of Shravan month, called Mangala Gauri Vrat, as a devotion to Goddess Parvati. Most followers of the Hindu religion refrain themselves from consuming non-veg throughout the month.

Read Tahira Kashyap Posts Picture Of Lord Shiva, Asks 'Did You Notice Too?'

Also read Things To Be Avoided By All Devotees During Shravan Month; Check Out Full List

Image Courtesy: Canva