World Poetry Day: Why Is It Celebrated Each Year And How Did It Originate?

World Poetry Day is celebrated each year to appreciate one of humanity's greatest methods of artistic expression, poetry. The World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21 every year since 1999. Here is a brief look into why poets across the globe celebrate World Poetry Day and how it originated.

How World Poetry Day originated

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana introspects about 'bright side of pandemic', pens down heartfelt poetry

March 21 was marked as the World Poetry Day by UNESCO, all the way back in 1999. World Poetry Day used to be celebrated in October before its date change in 1999. However, some countries still celebrate the day in October despite the change introduced by the UN. This special day was conceived during the UNESCO's 30th General Conference in Paris. The day was originally meant to promote linguistic diversity through the medium of poetry.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford picks up sign language to judge poetry contest for hearing-impaired kids

As poetry is a form of expression that exists in all languages in the world, The World Poetry Day is also used to promote cultural diversity and teach people about new and rare languages from across the globe. World Poetry Day is also a day where acclaimed poets are remembered and appreciated for their great works. Poets from all across the globe are honoured and their life stories are shared to inspire budding poets to express themselves. This day is also a special occasion for amateur poets, who write and recite their best poetry in celebration of expressive freedom.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar's net worth as a screenwriter, lyricist and poet is copious

Moreover, World Poetry Day is also used to promote reading, writing, and love for literature as a whole. On this day, artists also try to merge different artforms with poetry. Drama Theatres, dances, and musicals, all include poetry in their live performances. Poetry recitals are also a popular event that is widely practised on this day.

Also Read | On World Poetry Day, Nobel foundation remembers Rabindranath Tagore's sensitive, fresh and beautiful poetry. Here it is