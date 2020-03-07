Women's Day Celebration In Bengaluru: Special Events Around The City To Celebrate The Day

International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, is a day dedicated to women. On this day, all the women around the world are honoured with different kinds of gifts and celebrations take place for their enjoyment. Here are a few Women's day special events taking place in Bangalore.
On March 8, 2020, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Kaagaz Foundation is organising the 4th Edition of Women's Day Run. The primary objective of the Run is to encourage women to take part and take up to running and develop a healthy exercise regime. Another objective of the Run is to raise funds for Women Safety & Awareness Workshops undertaken by Kaagaz Foundation.
This Women's Day, a fun pottery activity is organised at Lahe Lahe to celebrate womanhood and feel lively. This is an introductory session to pottery where one can try your hands-on techniques like pinching & coiling as well as wheel throwing. You may also gift this session to yourself or to any woman who you admire the most to attempt one of the most satisfying art forms.
Aarogya Seva is organising the first international menstrual health conference in Bangalore on International Women's Day, March 7 and 8, 2020, The Period Junction at Karnataka Veterinary Council. Various women will be discussing research findings, sharing opinions and initiatives surrounding menstruation. Through this conference, the mission is to make the groundwork for the movement grow stronger.
Also Read| #SheInspiresUS: Govt of India shares inspiring stories ahead of Women's Day
Date and Time :14 March, 10:00AM - 2:00PM
Venue: 91springboard Indiranagar
Also Read| Attukal Pongala 2020 program list, time, date, and location of 'Women's Sabarimala'
Developer Circles from Facebook presents Women in Tech Summit, 2020 in collaboration with Fame Technologies, which aims at empowering and ensuring everyone gets introduced to the latest trends in the technology to help people achieve new heights of success and bring in innovations. This summit is a part of the Women's Day celebrations focusing on women in diversity connected through technology which recognises the importance of leadership development and empowerment for diverse women. Be a part of the summit at New Horizon College Of Engineering, East Bangalore on March 16, 2020, from 9:00 AM.
Also Read| Women officials welcomed with flower & letter by CM Uddhav at Maharashtra Secretariat
Celebrate International Women's day by learning this very important life skill - Self-Defence Workshop by Saurabh on March 8 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. After the workshop, there will be a dance workshop that will be taken by Sheena Chaudhary, who is a professional belly dancer (3.5 years) and also has contemporary dance experience, Bollywood dance experience of 20 years.
The ticket includes:-
1) Warm-up and Self Defence Workshop ( 30-35 mins)
2) Dance Workshop ( 60 mins)
3) Cooldown and snacks
Tickets - 499 Rs/person
Venue: OneUp Fitness, East Bangalore
Also Read| Single father who adopted boy with Down Syndrome to be honoured on Women's Day