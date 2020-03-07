Women's Day Celebration In Bengaluru: Special Events Around The City To Celebrate The Day

International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8 every year, is a day dedicated to women. On this day, all the women around the world are honoured with different kinds of gifts and celebrations take place for their enjoyment. Here are a few Women's day special events taking place in Bangalore.

Women's Day Run

On March 8, 2020, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Kaagaz Foundation is organising the 4th Edition of Women's Day Run. The primary objective of the Run is to encourage women to take part and take up to running and develop a healthy exercise regime. Another objective of the Run is to raise funds for Women Safety & Awareness Workshops undertaken by Kaagaz Foundation.

Date and Time:5 Mar 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Venue: Dialogues Cafe JP Nagar

Pottery Workshop/ Women's Day Special - With Lahe Lahe Pottery

This Women's Day, a fun pottery activity is organised at Lahe Lahe to celebrate womanhood and feel lively. This is an introductory session to pottery where one can try your hands-on techniques like pinching & coiling as well as wheel throwing. You may also gift this session to yourself or to any woman who you admire the most to attempt one of the most satisfying art forms.

Age: Above 15 years

Time : 5 PM - 6:30 PM

Duration: 1.5 Hrs

Fees: Rs.1180/- (Incl. of all taxes)

Venue: Lahe Lahe, East Bangalore

The Period Junction Conference (4 CME Credits Accredited)

Aarogya Seva is organising the first international menstrual health conference in Bangalore on International Women's Day, March 7 and 8, 2020, The Period Junction at Karnataka Veterinary Council. Various women will be discussing research findings, sharing opinions and initiatives surrounding menstruation. Through this conference, the mission is to make the groundwork for the movement grow stronger.

Women's Day Special Session by Simply Body Talk

Who this is for

Females getting ready to take up senior leadership roles

Females who want to learn strategies that increase their power in the corporate world

Females rejoining the workforce at senior positions

Objective

To empower women to become more powerful and confident in their professional role

Enabling behaviour of leaders to handle teams, answer to their seniors as required

Using maximum nonverbal strategies and becoming aware of which ones can be tweaked

Date and Time :14 March, 10:00AM - 2:00PM

Venue: 91springboard Indiranagar

Women in Tech Summit - 2020

Developer Circles from Facebook presents Women in Tech Summit, 2020 in collaboration with Fame Technologies, which aims at empowering and ensuring everyone gets introduced to the latest trends in the technology to help people achieve new heights of success and bring in innovations. This summit is a part of the Women's Day celebrations focusing on women in diversity connected through technology which recognises the importance of leadership development and empowerment for diverse women. Be a part of the summit at New Horizon College Of Engineering, East Bangalore on March 16, 2020, from 9:00 AM.

Women's Day - Self Defence and Dance Workshop

Celebrate International Women's day by learning this very important life skill - Self-Defence Workshop by Saurabh on March 8 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. After the workshop, there will be a dance workshop that will be taken by Sheena Chaudhary, who is a professional belly dancer (3.5 years) and also has contemporary dance experience, Bollywood dance experience of 20 years.

The ticket includes:-

1) Warm-up and Self Defence Workshop ( 30-35 mins)

2) Dance Workshop ( 60 mins)

3) Cooldown and snacks

Tickets - 499 Rs/person

Venue: OneUp Fitness, East Bangalore

