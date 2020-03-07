Women's Day Celebration In Chennai 2020: Deals And Discounts On The Special Day

International Women's Day 2020 is around the corner and the people across the world have started planning to celebrate the day. The day is celebrated globally to admire and appreciate the efforts and contributions of a woman. Various events are organised to highlight the contribution of women. Several discounts and hot deals are also offered. Here are a few deals you can catch in Chennai.

READ | 'Thappad' Box Office Collection Week 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets Underwhelming Response

READ | Ayesha Shroff Reviews Son Tiger Shroff's Performance In 'Baaghi 3', Says 'Jaan Laga Diya'

Women's day offer in restaurants and hotels

Discount Deal Venue 48% off on Lunch / Dinner Buffets with Unlimited Mocktails ₹599 Symphony - Ramada 56% off on Breakfast, Thali and Buffets ₹55 Hotel Marinat Inn 52% off on TDH Buffet Lunch & Dinner ₹129 Madras Kitchen 48% off on Buffet Dinner with Unlimited Drinks ₹499 926 - Abu Sarovar Portico 8% off on Buffet Lunch / Dinner ₹ 599 Splendour - Vestin Park

Women's Day Celebration Events in Chennai

Run For Gender Equality

Decathlon Chennai, sporting retailers, will host an event name Run For Gender Equality. The event is open for all as no age limit is mentioned to participate in the event. The event is based on the theme of International Women's Day 2020, which is #EachforEquality. The registration fee for the event is ₹99. Medals, Certificates and refreshments will be distributed among the participants.

READ | Sara Ali Khan Reveals A Trait Of Kareena Kapoor Khan She Wishes To Acquire

WOWMOM Women's Day Celebration

Taj Clubhouse, located Near Spencer Signal, has organised an event of March 7, 2020, that is one day before Women's Day. The entry fee for the event is ₹2000. Various workshops, games and a DJ night is organised. Only ladies can participate in the event. It will start from 5 PM onwards at Taj Clubhouse.

Free Dance Workshop

A free dance workshop event will be held at Saravana Supermarket, No.11, Ganesh Nagar Main Road, Puzthivakkam, Chennai. Women of all age groups can join the event of March 7, 2020. It will start around 5 PM.

READ | Sonakshi Sinha Music Playlist: Songs That Can Amp Up Your House Party

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy.)