Women's Day Celebration In Delhi: List Of Events Taking Place In The Capital Of India

In just a few days, on March 08, 2020, the whole world will celebrate the International Women's Day. Most big cities in India are also holding their own massive events on the occasion of Women's Day. Here is a list of events that will take place on Women's Day in Delhi, the capital city of India.

The biggest and best Women's Day Celebration in Delhi

Women's Day Special Canvas Painting Party by Delhi

If you want to explore your artistic side this Women's Day, then the Special Canvas Painting Party will be perfect for you. You do not need to have any prior knowledge about arts and crafts to be a part of this event. The event will be held on March 08, 2020, at The Beer Cafe, GK 2, M-4,1st Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048.

Pogo World Women's Day celebration

On March 08, 2020, Pogo World will hold a number of special events exclusively for women. The event starts at 2 PM and includes activities such as Tambola, Karaoke, Lucky Draw Game and several more exciting games. The address for the venue is Pogo World Dwarka, Plot No 1, Sector 12A, Dwarka, Delhi, India 110075, New Delhi.

Women's Day Special Evening

Tomorrow, on March 07, 2020, at around 4 PM, the Aagosh Spiritual and Cultural Centre will hold a spiritual gathering for all women. So if you want to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on Women's Day 2020, then definitely consider going to this event. The event will have activities such as yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic healing and more spiritual practices. The venue is at Aagosh Spiritual and Cultural Centre, Tagore Park, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, India.

Women’ Day Soirée

Starting on Saturday, March 08, 2020, Ardor 2.1 will celebrate Women's day by offering all girls free drinks. The event will start off after 8 PM and will go on till midnight. So if you want to party with your girlfriends, then the Women’ Day Soirée is the perfect event for you. The venue is at Ardor 2.1, N 55-56 and 88-89, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, Delhi, India 110001, New Delhi, India.

