Women's Day Celebration In Hyderabad: Know About Fun Activities You Can Do In The City

It is that time of the year when women can splurge and not think about the consequences. Women’s Day events bring enormous discounts and special privileges to women. Malls, hotels and restaurants have full-day meals at steal prices. However, every city has a different uniqueness. One of the wide-spread Women’s Day celebration is done in Hyderabad. Here is how Women's Day celebration in Hyderabad will take place this year!

Women's Day celebration in Hyderabad in 2020

If you wonder, ‘What are the Women’s Day events near me?’ Then this is just the guide for you. From mall celebrations to gatherings and parties, here is all you need to know about the Women's Day celebration.

Women’s Day celebration in Hyderabad can be now done from March 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020. Women can head to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to the official website of the filmcity, Women's Day celebration in Hyderabad is most happening activity inside the venue.

Organisers give special tours to all-women groups. There are dance sessions and music played throughout. One can also participate in several competitions of fashions shows, rangoli drawing and more. For Women’s Day celebration, Ramoji Filmcity also organises talent pageants.

For a luxe on this day, you can also head to Aditya Park Hotel in Ameerpet. On this special day, there are huge discounts at the hotel for Women’s Day celebration. According to their websites, there are lunch and dinner discounts offered to almost fifty per cent. The Promenade restaurant at Aditya Park Hotel offers multi-cuisine options for a cheerful and Happy Women's Day without going heavy on pocket.

Women get offered a range of discounts during the Women's Day celebration in Hyderabad. One can visit City Center mall, Inorbit mall, Manjeera mall and several others to avail discounts. There are more malls that will offer more events during Women's Day celebration in Hyderabad.

Why does one celebrate Women’s Day in Hyderabad or any other place?

According to the United Nations’ official website, Women’s Day marks the celebration of womanhood across the globe. Women are especially rewarded for the contributions and their laurels in society. International Women’s day is observed in developed and developing countries both. There are special projects conducted by the UN as well as independently by governments and private organisations on this special day.

The day was officially recognised by the United Nations in the year 1977. Since then, the Women’s Day celebration across the globe is a common practice.

