Women’s Day Celebration In Pune: Here Are All The Fun Things To Do In The City

The occasion of International Women's Day is celebrated all over the world on March 8. The day is an ode to women and celebrates womanhood globally. Reportedly, the theme for this International Women's Day by the United Nations is 'I'm Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights.'

It is also the day wherein all the lovely women out there can break from the monotony and indulge in pampering themselves. There are especially several events occurring in various cities around India which are dedicated to this day. Pune is certainly one of those cities which has some exciting events organized on the occasion of women's day. Check out the list of Women's Day events and celebrations in Pune his 2020.

Women's Day Celebration In Pune

The Big Shopping Festival at WTC

All the lovely ladies who cannot get enough of shopping can relish this occasion in Pune. It will be taking place in the World Trade Centre Pune which is located near Knowledge Park. The timings are between 11 am to 7 pm on March 8, 2020. This is certainly an event that you cannot miss.

International Women's Day Discussion at Ashwath Ram

This promises to be one of the events to look out for in the city. The event will see a detailed discussion on all the obstacles which stand on the path of gender equality in today's times. The occasion will be held on the India Office Campus in Pune. The timings are between 3 pm and 4 pm on March 8, 2020.

Womaniya 2020 Dance and Zumba Party Event

The event will be taking place in Kaspate Vasti Wakad, in Pune. The event's main objective will be for all the women to celebrate the day by focusing primarily on their fitness. However, the event will also be inclusive of food and drinks. The timings are from between 4 pm and 7 pm on March 8, 2020.

