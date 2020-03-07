Women's Day Images And Quotes To Wish Your Loved-ones On This Day

To celebrate the importance of all the women out there, March 8 of every year is noted as International Women’s Day. Celebrated since the early 1900s, International Women’s Day not only promotes gender equality, equal opportunities but also aims to create mutual respect for women across the globe.

Here are a few Women's Day images and wishes you can share with the women in your life.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra; Female Actors Who Brought Women Achievement To Screens

Also Read | From 'Thappad' To 'Queen', When Bollywood Championed Women Empowerment In Movies

Be like a Queen, who is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. Happy Women’s Day

This day belongs to you. May you prosper and stand affirm in the course of life. Happy Women's Day

This is a shoutout for all the times you’ve brought a smile and made my days seem brighter. Happy Women’s Day

There is a reason why you are compared to a diamond. You are not only shiny and bright but also unbreakable. Happy Women's day

Wishing you all a very happy Women's day.

We need to generate equal opportunities and equal rights in all aspects of life.

We need to improve women's participation in all socio-political and economical fields.#HappyWomensDay2019 #happywomenday #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/XMmD1hYC0G — Nakul Bhardwaj (@nakul_bjp) March 8, 2019

Sure, God created man before woman. But then you always make a rough draft before the final masterpiece. Happy Women's Day

You are the creator, the destroyer of evil, you are the saint and you are the guide. Life without you would have been impossible. This is the day to celebrate God’s best and most beautiful creation. Happy Women’s day.

Celebrate women in your life today #IWD2019 your mother, your sister, your daughters, your wife, your girlfriend, your best friend, your colleagues... make sure they know how special they are! #happywomenday pic.twitter.com/3BAl0Te7US — Antonella Ragona (@AntonellaRagona) March 8, 2019

