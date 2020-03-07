Women's Day Images And Quotes To Wish Your Loved-ones On This Day

To celebrate the importance of all the women out there, March 8 of every year is noted as International Women’s Day. Celebrated since the early 1900s, International Women’s Day not only promotes gender equality, equal opportunities but also aims to create mutual respect for women across the globe.
Here are a few Women's Day images and wishes you can share with the women in your life.
Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra; Female Actors Who Brought Women Achievement To Screens
Also Read | From 'Thappad' To 'Queen', When Bollywood Championed Women Empowerment In Movies
In all roles of Life.. She Has Eternal strength of humanity. 💕#HappyWomenDay to all beauties 😘@C_H_A_R_M_I_ @IamSinghaniya @Khushbooparvee8 @anu2181 @anukhatri21 @Prantara1778 @maya_sahoo @Aarju003 @G4Gautam1443 @sonali_kvblover— Ʀiŋƙყ_Sнαdoωᴇɖ Sραʀӄʟᴇ🧚♀️ (@Sweets_rinky) March 8, 2019
@diksha_KVBholic @Kashish_Shine1 pic.twitter.com/hf04AYGN8C
Thank The Women In Your Life🙂#HappyWomenDay pic.twitter.com/Nd8psdnkCD— B+B– (@CallmeMaahaa) March 8, 2019
Don't steal her wings👩🏻,— padmashri💫 (@padhu02) March 8, 2019
She already knows how to fly...🧚🏻♂️ #happywomenday #InternationalWomansDay pic.twitter.com/vqz7T32PYF
Happy Women's Day to you,— Motive4you (@motive4you_) March 8, 2019
You are special and know that it's true!#WomensHistoryMonth #WomenInLeadership #WomensDay #HappyWomensDay2019 #HappyWomensDay #WomensDaySpecial #happywomenday pic.twitter.com/ew95ADKjxW
Wishing you all a very happy Women's day.— Nakul Bhardwaj (@nakul_bjp) March 8, 2019
We need to generate equal opportunities and equal rights in all aspects of life.
We need to improve women's participation in all socio-political and economical fields.#HappyWomensDay2019 #happywomenday #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/XMmD1hYC0G
#HappyWomenDay to all my female frds ❤ pic.twitter.com/7D7C3i7zns— ssehr (@saher_shine) March 8, 2019
Celebrate women in your life today #IWD2019 your mother, your sister, your daughters, your wife, your girlfriend, your best friend, your colleagues... make sure they know how special they are! #happywomenday pic.twitter.com/3BAl0Te7US— Antonella Ragona (@AntonellaRagona) March 8, 2019
Also Read | From 'Thappad' To 'Queen', When Bollywood Championed Women Empowerment In Movies
Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra; Female Actors Who Brought Women Achievement To Screens