Women's Day Images And Quotes To Wish Your Loved Ones On This Day

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day celebrates the achievements of women, focuses on gender equality and creates awareness about women-related causes. The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is "Choose To Challenge", indicating that a challenged world is an alert world altogether. Here is a list of Women's Day images, pics and quotes to share with your loved ones.
Women's Day Images
Women's Day photos
In-story Images: Shutterstock
Women's Day quotes
- Even the 365 days of a year is not enough to say thank you to women for the colours and joys they bring to this world. Say thank you to them every day, and on a women’s day, shout it out even louder! Happy women's day!
- To make a women HAPPY give her these three things, ATTENTION, AFFECTION and APPRECIATION. Happy Women’s Day!
- God created women with supreme delicacy. Such a delicate creation can only be loved and nothing else. Happy Women’s Day!
- Wishing all the lovely and beautiful ladies, happy women’s day. Keep a proud smile on your face.
- We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women’s Day mother, may you always be happy.
- A strong woman draws inspiration from herself and fights every war bravely. Celebrating the valour of females. Happy Women’s Day!!
- A smart woman learns from her failure, smiles during her lows and grows stronger when faced with challenges. You are one of them. Happy Women’s Day!
- A woman is born with the power to save and love, her existence is based on the truthfulness in her eyes.
- A woman should be taught to believe in protecting herself on her own and not to depend on a man for her protection. She has the power to protect the world and not just herself.
- A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form.
- Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others. - Amelia Earhart
- Women have always been the strong ones of the world. The men are always seeking from women a little pillow to put their heads down on. They are always longing for the mother who held them as infants.- Coco Chanel
