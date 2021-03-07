Women's Day Quotes For Mom That Will Make Her Day More Memorable

International Women's Day is celebrated every year with great joy and excitement on March 8. The day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also calls for action on gender equality. Various events are held all over the world to celebrate the day. People also celebrate the day by sharing their gratitude to important women in their lives like their daughters, mother their partner among others. Many people share Women's Day quotes with their loved ones to celebrate the day. As the day is getting close, people have been looking for Women's Day quotes for mom to wish a happy Women's Day. Here is a look at some of the best Women's Day quotes for mother to celebrate the day.

Women's Day quotes for mom

Mom, whatever I am today, it is just because of you. You are my inspiration and motivation. Happy Women's Day.

When I think about an empowered woman, no personality comes to mind. For me, you are my superhero. Happy Women's Day.

Happy Women's Day Mom, you are the best women in my life. I love you the most. Love you, stay with me always.

It’s because of you that I have learned so much about emotional strength and kindness. Happy Women's Day, mom!

Dear mom, you have raised, taught & protected me right from the beginning. Thank you for always standing up for me. Wishing you a Happy Women's Day!

The strongest person is a mother who protects her child prays for his long life and prepares him for the world. Salute to all the mothers who are the strongest women!

A woman is beautiful in every way. But when she becomes a mother, her glory shines and her power flourishes. Happy Women's Day, mom!

Women's Day quotes for mother

The woman who never gives up in any situation and can face each and every hardship for her child is a mother. This Women’s Day, we salute all the mothers of the world.

Strong women realise their dreams, and women who sacrifice their lives for the welfare of their kids are exceptional. Happy Women's Day to you, mom!

Mom, the values you have imbibed in me, have made me a better person who respects women. Happy Women's Day!

You always stood by me no matter what. I want to express my gratitude and appreciation for everything you have done for me. Happy Women's Day, mom!

I feel really blessed to have the best mother in this world who is also an inspirational woman. Wishing a very Happy Women's Day to you mom!

The affection and care of a mother cannot be described in words. Mom, you’re the most beautiful person who supports us in every situation. Happy Women's Day to you!

Image Credits: Unsplash