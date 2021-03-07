Women's Day Quotes For Sister: Here Are Powerful & Moving Quotes To Share With Your Sister

Though a special day is not required to celebrate women and womanhood, March 8 every year is celebrated as International women's day. This day can act as a good reminder for society to value and cherish the gender that has contributed immensely to its growth. March 8 is the holiday that encourages all people to actively choose to "celebrate women's achievements and raise awareness about women's equality".

It was the revolutionary women of the 20th century who agitated for achieving greater equality and less oppressive working conditions for them as well as the generations to come. The Suffragette movement of the early 20th century began in Britain but paved the way for women to achieve greater involvement in society, through voting rights, worldwide. Thanks to the movement, the status of women was raised from being merely the workers in a factory to becoming active citizens who could shape the course of culture and politics. While the world is still a long way from creating a free and fair environment for women, movements like Black Lives Matter and #Metoo will pave ways for more women to stand tall and fight against injustice. Here are some Women's Day Quotes in English to wish Happy Women's Day to the fierce and ferocious women in your life.

Women's Day Quotes for Sister

Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. G.D. Anderson

Well-behaved women rarely make history. Eleanor Roosevelt

I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life. Maya Angelou

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Michelle Obama

We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men. Emma Watson

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness. Oprah

If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. Margaret Thatcher

Freedom cannot be achieved unless the women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression. Nelson Mandela

To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can. Spanish Proverb

The most courageous act is to think for yourself. Aloud. Coco Chanel

She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword. Atticus

No woman should be told she can't make decisions about her own body. When women's rights are under attack, we fight back. Kamala Harris

The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence. Blake Lively

I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world. Malala

Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. Viola Davis

There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Rihanna

Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry. Gloria Steinem

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. Eleanor Roosevelt

She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her. Rumi

Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on. Serena Williams