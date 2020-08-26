Women's Equality Day 2020: History, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

Women’s equality day 2020 will be celebrated in the United States on August 26, 2020. The day is celebrated to mark the day when women in the US were given the right to vote. On the occasion of Women’s equality day 2020 a lot of people are wondering about Women’s equality day meaning, its history and significance.

To all the people who are curious to know about Women’s equality day meaning, history and significance, here is everything you need to know about it.

Women’s equality day history

Women’s equality day is celebrated every year on August 26 to mark the day when the nineteenth amendment was adopted in the United States constitution. In 1920, the amendment was adopted which gave women the right to vote. The amendment prohibits the states and the federal government to deny the right to vote on the basis of sex.

The amendment was first introduced in 1878 but it failed to gain traction. After women’s involvement in World War I, the amendment gained enough support. The day was first celebrated in 1973 after being approved by the Congress.

Women’s equality day meaning and significance

Women’s equality day is an important day in the history of the United States. Even after 100 years, women still have to face discrimination because of their gender in several fields and workplaces. The day is important for equal rights and justice. Gender-based discrimination still plagues several sectors like workplaces and business transactions. To remind the struggles of women in the past present and the future, Women’s equality day holds a great significance.

Women’s equality day 2020 celebration

Women’s equality day 2020 can be celebrated in several ways. The day is celebrated mostly by thanking the hardworking and important women in one’s life. One can wish them with a happy women's equality day 2020 quotes and messages. The day can also be observed by supporting female-owned or female-driven companies.

One of the best ways to celebrate Women’s equality day 2020 is to register to vote. All the eligible women who have not yet registered can do so and celebrate the day in their own way.