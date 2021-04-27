Workers' Memorial Day History & Significance: Why Is It Important To Recognise This Day?

In the United States, Workers' Memorial Day is celebrated on April 28 every year in remembrance of the workers who have lost their lives at their workplace. In Canada, the same day is observed as the National Day of Mourning. Workers' Memorial Day is an occasion to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace disturbances and ill health and to support campaigns and union organizations in the fight for advancements in workplace safety. Lately, many more countries have started classifying this as a national day as well, now that topics like work-life balance and mental health are finally becoming the talk of the town.

Workers' Memorial Day History

Before being known as Workers' Memorial Day worldwide, April 28 was first classified as the anniversary of the date of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) of 1970 going into effect, and the day the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed i.e. a year later in 1971. But the Workers' Memorial Day history actually dates back to 1950 when the first organization was established to unite all Labor Unions together to fight against the atrocities faced in work environments. As a result, many union organizations from various nations came together in support of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) in 1955. Following this, the Workers’ Memorial Day was finally coined in the April of 1970.

Workers' Memorial Day Significance

Now, more than ever, people are realising the importance of a healthy work environment. The pandemic has affected and is still affecting the working class regardless of sector or locality. Millions of workers have faced job losses. Many have complained about the sheer irresponsible nature of the people in charge and how that has been affecting their mental healths. During such times, it is of much significance for workers to come in aid of one another and promote this day. Although it isn't quite possible to gather around and celebrate this day together at the moment, one can still make the most out of it by creating conversations around social media and encouraging people to take necessary measures to create a better tomorrow for future generations.

