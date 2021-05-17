World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021 Theme, Date, Significance And History

Every year on May 18, World AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, is commemorated. Activists for HIV vaccines commemorate the day by emphasising the critical need for a vaccine to prevent HIV infection and Acute Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (AIDS). Here is more information about World AIDS Vaccine day, read on.

World AIDS vaccine day 2021 theme

The theme for World AIDS Day was Global Solidarity.

World AIDS vaccine day significance

This day is commemorated to honour and appreciate the thousands of health professionals, volunteers, community members, supporters, and scientists who are working together to develop an AIDS vaccine that is both safe and effective. On May 18, 1998, the first World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed.

World AIDS vaccine day history

The idea for World AIDS Vaccine Day came from then-President Bill Clinton's graduating speech at Morgan State University on May 18, 1997. “Only a really effective, preventive HIV vaccine can minimise and eventually eradicate the threat of AIDS,” Clinton said, challenging the world to set new goals in the rising age of science and technology and develop an AIDS vaccine within the next decade.

World AIDS vaccine day wishes

Thanking you for your hard work, the whole world wishes you a very. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK