World AIDS Vaccine Day Quotes And Wishes To Share In Support Of Health Workers

World AIDS Vaccine Day, which is also known as HIV AIDS Awareness Day, is observed internationally every year on May 18. This day is a chance to thank the volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to find a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine. Its aim is to raise awareness about HIV and address the continued urgent need for a vaccine to prevent HIV infection and AIDS. Here are a few World AIDS Vaccine Day Quotes and Wishes that you must check out:
Let us give publicity to HIV/AIDS and not hide it, because the only way to make it appear like a normal illness like TB, like Cancer, is always to come out and say somebody has died because of HIV/AIDS, and people will stop regarding it as something extraordinary. - Unknown
HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it. - Princess Diana
We live in a completely interdependent world, which simply means we cannot escape each other. How we respond to AIDS depends, in part, on whether we understand this interdependence. It is not someone else's problem. This is everybody's problem. - Bill Clinton
One of the best ways to fight stigma and empower HIV-positive people is by speaking out openly and honestly about who we are and what we experience." - Alex Garner
One day, I'd love to say, "I used to have HIV" - Unknown
