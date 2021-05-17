World AIDS Vaccine Day Quotes And Wishes To Share In Support Of Health Workers

World AIDS Vaccine Day, which is also known as HIV AIDS Awareness Day, is observed internationally every year on May 18. This day is a chance to thank the volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to find a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine. Its aim is to raise awareness about HIV and address the continued urgent need for a vaccine to prevent HIV infection and AIDS. Here are a few World AIDS Vaccine Day Quotes and Wishes that you must check out:

World AIDS Vaccine Day Quotes

Let us give publicity to HIV/AIDS and not hide it, because the only way to make it appear like a normal illness like TB, like Cancer, is always to come out and say somebody has died because of HIV/AIDS, and people will stop regarding it as something extraordinary. - Unknown

HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it. - Princess Diana

We live in a completely interdependent world, which simply means we cannot escape each other. How we respond to AIDS depends, in part, on whether we understand this interdependence. It is not someone else's problem. This is everybody's problem. - Bill Clinton

One of the best ways to fight stigma and empower HIV-positive people is by speaking out openly and honestly about who we are and what we experience." - Alex Garner

One day, I'd love to say, "I used to have HIV" - Unknown

World AIDS Vaccine Day Wishes

As we approach the eighteenth of May, let us take an oath to spread awareness and educate people about AIDS. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

This day reminds us of the superheroes who are fighting to raise awareness about AIDS and working relentlessly to develop a vaccine to combat HIV. We thank you and wish you all a Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Two decades of work is a lot and it shows that we should never give up. You people inspire us and we thank you for your service. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

We have all heard about HIV and we have all heard about AIDS. This eighteenth of May let us spare a moment to think of those working for mankind to develop a virus to combat HIV and wish them a Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

We take this opportunity to thank the health workers for dedicating their lives to this noble cause. May the Almighty bless them and help them reach their goal faster! Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The path is coarse and the journey is difficult but the destination will be worth all the hard work. Happy World AIDS Vaccine Day!

Two decades of work is a lot and it shows that we should never give up. You people inspire us and we thank you for your service. Happy World AIDS Vaccine Day!

You are the true heroes and your perseverance and hard work inspire us. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

World AIDS Vaccine Day Images

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK