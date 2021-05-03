World Asthma Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance: Destigmatizing Asthma

World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May each year with the aim to raise awareness about the respiratory disease and strike conversations around it. Asthma is an extremely common respiratory disease that affects the airways in charge of carrying air back and forth from the lungs of a person. The swelling of the inner walls of the airway and the built-up mucous stored there makes an asthmatic person susceptible to many allergens. To celebrate this day the right way, let us learn about World Asthma Day's history and significance.

World Asthma Day 2021 Theme

World Asthma Day falls on Tuesday, May 4 this year. World Asthma Day 2021 theme is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”. Due to the lack of awareness of this disease, many misconceptions and myths have lined up. What's worse is that the laws that most people in society benefit from do not apply to people suffering from asthma, which is why it is extremely vital for us to take care to destigmatize this health condition and learn how to make society accepting of each one of us.

According to Global Initiative for Asthma, some of the common misconceptions surrounding asthma are -

Asthma is a childhood disease; individuals will grow out of it as they age. Asthma is infectious. Asthma sufferers should not exercise. Asthma is only controllable with high dose steroids.

World Asthma Day History

World Asthma Day is an initiative by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a medical guidelines organization, and was first observed in 1998. More than 35 countries participated in the observance of this day when it was first held during the World Asthma Meeting in Barcelona, Spain. World Asthma Day has since seen a tremendous rise in the number of participants in the past two decades. World Asthma Day aims at not only reducing the number of deaths caused by asthma but also make sure that the world is aware of it.

World Asthma Day Significance

According to the Global Asthma Report 2021, Asthma kills around 1000 people every day and affects as many as 339 million people around the world, the number only rising with each passing year. Today with the awful outbreak of COVID 19, people with asthma have to deal with greater fear. This further instills World Asthma Day's significance as people are encouraged to make society a better and safer place for those dealing with this condition.

