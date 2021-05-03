World Asthma Day Images To Share With Your Friends To Spread Awareness

World Asthma Day is an annual program organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). Observed on the first Tuesday of May each year, World Asthma Day aims to raise awareness about respiratory disease and strike conversations around it. World Asthma Day date 2021 falls on May 4 this time. More than 35 countries participate in the observance of this day each year and hold a variety of conferences and events to accelerate awareness. This year, the World Asthma Day theme is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”.

Due to the lack of awareness of this disease, many misconceptions and myths have lined up. What's worse is that the laws that most people in society benefit from do not apply to people suffering from asthma, which is why it is extremely vital for us to take care to destigmatize this health condition and learn how to make society accepting of each one of us. To mark this day, here are some World Asthma Day images you can share with your family and relatives.

World Asthma Day Images

Credit: Shutterstock

About World Asthma Day

It is important to first acknowledge what this day stands for. Asthma is an extremely common respiratory disease that affects the airways in charge of carrying air back and forth from the lungs of a person. The swelling of the inner walls of the airway and the built-up mucous stored there makes an asthmatic person susceptible to many allergens. According to the Global Asthma Report 2021, Asthma kills around 1000 people every day and affects as many as 339 million people around the world, the number only rising with each passing year.

Today with the awful outbreak of COVID 19, people with asthma have to deal with greater fear. This further instils the significance of this day as people are encouraged to make society a better and safer place for those dealing with this condition. Netizens are encouraged to not fall prey to misconceptions and read up on the condition instead. With these World Asthma Day pictures, netizens can start conversations about this important day and participate in making the world a better place for people with asthma.

