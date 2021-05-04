World Asthma Day Quotes 2021: Share Meaningful Quotes With Your Friends & Family

World Asthma day is celebrated worldwide on the first Tuesday of May every year. It is organised annually by Global Initiative for Asthma to raise awareness and care about asthma. This year, World Asthma Day will be celebrated on May 4th, 2021. Here are 15 quotes on World Asthma Day quotes to share with your friends and family.

Quotes on World Asthma Day 2021

On this World Asthma Day help The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA)spread their message across that, “You can control your asthma.” A healthy heart is a must to for healthy body which requires healthy air. Let us contribute to this World Asthma Day by making our surroundings and the air clean. On the World Asthma Day learn how to take one step at a time with your inhaler in hand to be able to fulfill your dreams and live life to the fullest. Problems of any kind are never a stop sign but the guidelines to learn from. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day. To build a better future for our children it is important to leave a healthy atmosphere. Let’s come together on this World Asthma Day to ensure pollution free surrounding. Make this World Asthma Day more meaningful for each one of us by safeguarding your loved from asthma. Every milestone on your way while struggling should be celebrated, even if it is as small as just breathing. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day. On the World Asthma Day we must remember that if asthma is not considered to be a serious disease then we cannot call air a necessity either. Inhaling clean and pure air can help to save you from diseases like asthma. Let us celebrate this World Asthma Day aspiring and working towards a cleaner and healthier environment. The World Asthma Day is one of the biggest events celebrated all over the globe to increase awareness amongst the people about the precautions and preventions of asthma. Let us all vow to fight with asthma together and become more responsible this World Asthma Day. We must remember that it is better to look ahead and prepare for the future than to look back and regret. Happy World Asthma Day. People get killed each and every day with asthma. Stand together on this World Asthma Day, plant more trees and control pollution to breathe fresh air and stay healthy. On the World Asthma Day it’s important to remember that it’s okay if the only thing you were able to accomplish today was breathing. This World Asthma Day, “STOP for Asthma”. The STOP refers to Symptom Evaluation, Test Response, Observe and Assess, and Proceed to Adjust Treatment.

