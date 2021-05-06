World Athletics Day Quotes, Images And Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

World Athletics Day is celebrated each year in the month of May. The World Athletics Day was first introduced by the IAAF in 1996. The World Athletics Day was created in order to spread awareness of the importance of exercise and to encourage children to start exercising regularly. On the occasion of this day, we have compiled a collection of World Athletics Day quotes, images and wishes that you can send to your family and friends.

World Athletics Day Quotes

“If something stands between you and your success, move it. Never be denied.” - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.” - LeBron James

“You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” - Michael Phelps

"You must not only have competitiveness but ability, regardless of the circumstance you face, to never quit." - Abby Wambach

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” —Michael Jordan

“It’s going to be a journey. It’s not a sprint to get in shape.” - Kerri Walsh Jennings

“Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t pretend that you do and, and some point, you will.” - Venus Williams

“Champions keep playing until they get it right.” - Billie Jean King

“It is more difficult to stay on top than to get there.” - Mia Hamm

“If you persevere long enough if you do the right things long enough, the right things will happen.” - Manon Rheaume

“It doesn’t matter what you’re trying to accomplish. It’s all a matter of discipline.” - Wilma Rudolph

“The only person who can stop you from reaching your goals is you.” - Jackie Joyner-Kersee

World Athletics Day Wishes

One man practising sportsmanship is far better than 50 preaching it. Happy World Athletics Day 2021!

Push yourself again and again. Don’t give an inch until the final buzzer sounds. Happy World Athletics Day 2021!

There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do. Happy World Athletics Day 2021!

You are never really playing an opponent. You are playing yourself, your own highest standards, and when you reach your limits that is real joy. Happy World Athletics Day 2021!

It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up. Happy World Athletics Day 2021!

World Athletics Day Images

World Athletics Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the role that sport and physical activity plays in communities and in people’s lives across the world. Sports will continue to unite us always. Stay strong, Be Active and Healthy at Home.#WorldAthleticsDay pic.twitter.com/sH8hmxljU2 — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) May 5, 2021

On the directions of IAAF, World Athletics Day is being celebrated on May 5 this year. The aim of celebrating the day is to popularize sports among youth & promote sports through youth participation in clubs & schools.#WorldAthleticsDay@padmaangmo @santoshsukhdeve pic.twitter.com/Hggd0GTHBV — DIPR Kargil (@DIPR_Kargil) May 5, 2021

This #WorldAthleticsDay, let us honor the talented athletes of our country for their valuable contribution.



Happy World Athletics Day! pic.twitter.com/Hl4Ncp3i2g — Ayush Cricket Academy (@academy_ayush) May 5, 2021

#WorldAthleticsDay2021



Scientists have proven that it's impossible to long-jump 30 feet, but I don't listen to that kind of talk. Thoughts like that have a way of sinking into your feet-Carl Lewis#WorldAthleticsDay #AthleticsDay #Athletics #happyworldathleticday #உலகதடகளதினம் pic.twitter.com/YpMpnTPEkQ — Sridhar (@sridharpk1) May 5, 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK