World Athletics Day Quotes, Images And Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

World Athletics Day is celebrated each year in the month of May. The World Athletics Day was first introduced by the IAAF in 1996. The World Athletics Day was created in order to spread awareness of the importance of exercise and to encourage children to start exercising regularly. On the occasion of this day, we have compiled a collection of World Athletics Day quotes, images and wishes that you can send to your family and friends.
World Athletics Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the role that sport and physical activity plays in communities and in people’s lives across the world. Sports will continue to unite us always. Stay strong, Be Active and Healthy at Home.#WorldAthleticsDay pic.twitter.com/sH8hmxljU2— MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) May 5, 2021
On the directions of IAAF, World Athletics Day is being celebrated on May 5 this year. The aim of celebrating the day is to popularize sports among youth & promote sports through youth participation in clubs & schools.#WorldAthleticsDay@padmaangmo @santoshsukhdeve pic.twitter.com/Hggd0GTHBV— DIPR Kargil (@DIPR_Kargil) May 5, 2021
This #WorldAthleticsDay, let us honor the talented athletes of our country for their valuable contribution.— Ayush Cricket Academy (@academy_ayush) May 5, 2021
Happy World Athletics Day! pic.twitter.com/Hl4Ncp3i2g
#WorldAthleticsDay 2021 Special | #StillIRise #1— PEACE Program (@PEACEprograms) May 5, 2021
#WorldAthleticsDay2021— Sridhar (@sridharpk1) May 5, 2021
Scientists have proven that it's impossible to long-jump 30 feet, but I don't listen to that kind of talk. Thoughts like that have a way of sinking into your feet-Carl Lewis#WorldAthleticsDay #AthleticsDay #Athletics #happyworldathleticday #உலகதடகளதினம் pic.twitter.com/YpMpnTPEkQ