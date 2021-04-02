World Autism Awareness Day Quotes You Can Share To Educate People About The Disorder

The International World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 every year. World Autism Day was started by the United Nations in 2012 and is celebrated with the aim to spread awareness about autism as a mental disease and educate people about how to deal with people affected by autism. Read on to see some World Autism Awareness Day Quotes you can use to send your friends and family and help create awareness about autism.

What is Autism?

Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder, is a mental disorder that affects all people differently. Common challenges people affected with autism face are lacking social skills, repetitive behaviour, impulsive behaviour. Autism is a spectrum, meaning people on the lower end of the autism spectrum can function well in society, whereas people with severe autism can suffer a lot and be dependent on their family to fulfil their daily needs.

World Autism Awareness Day Quotes

On this World Autism Awareness Day 2021, you can do your part to spread awareness about this disorder and educate people about it. We have compiled a list of quotes related to autism that can be shared across social media and messages. Take a look at these Autism Awareness quotes down below and feel free to share them.

Autism is uniqueness and difference personified.

Sometimes the most powerful therapy is just a pause.

Being a typical teenager isn't easy. When you have autism, it can be extra difficult. We need more public awareness about these hurdles as well as compassion towards these young people.

Schools connect children to their communities. Jobs connect adults to their societies. Persons with autism deserve to walk the same path.

Autism doesn't have to define a person. Artists with autism are like anyone else: They define themselves through hard work and individuality.

When enough people care about autism or diabetes or global warming, it helps everyone, even if only a tiny fraction actively participate.

If they can't learn the way we teach, we teach the way they learn

If you’ve met one individual with autism, you’ve met one individual with autism. (Meaning they are all unique individuals)

Autism can’t define me. I define autism.

Everyone has a mountain to climb and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory.

I might hit developmental and societal milestones in a different order than my peers, but I am able to accomplish these small victories on my own time.

Autism is not contagious, but my smile is.

Autistic today. Genius tomorrow.

Don’t think that there’s a different, better child ‘hiding’ behind the autism. This is your child. Love the child in front of you. Encourage his strengths, celebrate his quirks, and improve his weaknesses, the way you would with any child.

It seems that for success in science or art, a dash of autism is essential.



