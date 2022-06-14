World Blood Donor Day 2022: History, Significance & Details On Who Shouldn't Donate Blood

Every year World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to appreciate the blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood. This day was first observed in 2005 and serves to elevate the recognition of the need for safe blood and blood products. World Blood Donor Day is part of the WHO's global public health campaigns. Read on to know about World Blood Donor Day 2022 history, significance and health benefits.

World Blood Donor Day History

World Blood Donor Day was first organised by the World Health Organization in collaboration with Red Cross on June 14, 2005, to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products. This day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner on June 14, 1868. Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. Moreover, World Blood Donor Day has been picked by many countries and is used to spread awareness about the life-saving importance of donating blood. The organization's ultimate goal is for all counties to achieve all their blood stocks from voluntary unpaid donors.

World Blood Donor Day Significance

World Blood Donor Day is observed to spread awareness of the need for voluntary blood donation. During these COVID times, people can do their part by donating blood at their nearest blood banks if they are fit to do so, or create awareness about the issue to encourage others to donate blood. India is one of those countries that experience the highest shortage of blood in the world. So to motivate the free and voluntary blood donors, World Blood Donor Day is an important campaign initiated by WHO. Unavailability of blood on time has been known to lead to the death of various patients every year. To save those lives, blood donation needs to be encouraged.

Who shouldn't donate blood?

World Health Organisation has fixed some eligibility criteria for people to donate blood. As per them, people can give blood if they are in good health. There are some basic requirements one needs to fulfil to become a blood donor. Some basic guidelines given by the organization are listed below:

Age

Donors must be between 18 and 65 typically but some countries also permit 16–17 year-olds to donate blood if they fulfil the physical and haematological criteria required and appropriate consent is obtained.

Weight

According to WHO, donors' weight must be at least 50 kg while in some countries donors of whole blood donations should weigh at least 45 kg to donate 350 ml.

Fresh Tattoos

As per WHO, donors cannot donate if they have a cold, flu, sore throat, cold sore, stomach bug, or any other infection. Those with fresh tattoos and body piercings are also not allowed to donate for 6 months from the date of the procedure.

Pregnant Women

For Pregnant women, the deferral period should last as many months as the duration of the pregnancy. Also, it is not advisable to donate blood while breastfeeding. Following childbirth, the deferral period is at least 9 months (as for pregnancy) and until 3 months after your baby is significantly weaned (i.e. getting most of his/her nutrition from solids or bottle feeding).

The slogan for this year's World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity." Meanwhile, before you donate blood, you are encouraged to do proper research to identify whether or not you are fit to donate blood. These restrictions are necessary to ensure the blood transfusion is safe for the donor as well as the receiver and should not be taken lightly.

Image: Shutterstock