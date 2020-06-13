World Blood Donor Day Images To Share With Friends And Loved Ones

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated globally on June 14. It is celebrated to honour people across the world who voluntarily donate blood and also sheds light on raising awareness amongst the people for regularly donating blood to those in need. Blood donation is one of the important components in the functioning of various health systems. With all that said now, here are some World Blood Donor Day images that one can share with friends, family members and loved ones to encourage and increase the awareness about the day:

There are about eight official global public health campaigns by WHO, that include World Health Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunisation Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day and World AIDS Day. World Blood Donor Day is amongst the top eight global public health campaigns that are organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The day is originally celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of an Austrian biologist, Karl Landsteiner. The event got first established in the year 2004 with aims to shed light on donating blood and honour those who donate blood.

World Blood Donor Day gives people the opportunity to celebrate the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner by donating blood. Karl Landsteiner is known for her distinguishing various blood groups. The physician developed a system that helps in classifying various types of blood groups. His work is widely revered across the world, particularly in the health department.

The global public health campaign of World Blood Donor Day has a specific theme each year. For the year 2020, the theme for the campaign is ''Safe blood saves life''. Along with the theme, there is a change in the slogan for each upcoming year. For the year 2020, the slogan for the theme is ''Give blood and make the world a healthier place.''

According to the World Health Organisation, the idea behind the theme and the slogan is to shed light on the contribution that a donor can make to improvise the overall health for other people residing in the society. The objective of this year's theme and slogan is to celebrate and praise the blood donors. Secondly, it is to highlight the need for blood in the society and mobilising support at various levels, national to international, with aims to sustain the on-going blood gramme.

