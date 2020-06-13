World Blood Donor Day Wishes One Can Share With Friends And Family

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated each year on June 14 across the world. This day was first started in 2004 by the World Health Organisation. Even today, World Blood Donor Day is counted among the most important public health campaigns in the world. This day is celebrated each year to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood to the ones in need. World Blood Donor Day is also held to thank several blood donors across the world who have helped to save lives. Take a look at some of the wishes that you can share on this World Blood Donor Day.

World Blood Donor Day wishes to share

A life may depend on a gesture from you, you can save many lives with a bottle of blood. Happy Blood Donor Day.

Blood donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need.

Sometimes many tears of a mother cannot save her child. But your blood can. I pledge to donate blood, what is yours? Happy Blood Donor Day.

The Blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow. Happy Blood Donor Day.

The blood you donate gives someone another chance at life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Your little effort can give others a second chance to live life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Never feel yourself weak, you can save a life. Just donate blood. Happy Blood Donor Day.

We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

You are not important because of how long you live; you are important because of how effective you live. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Never refuse to donate blood if you can, as you may be the next needy. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

You are Rock Star in someone’s life, donate blood. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Never lose the opportunity for blood donation as it always chooses someone special. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

One Bottle Blood, one life saved. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Your blood is replaceable. Life is not. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Donate blood and be a hero of someone’s life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

If you want to lend a hand, lend an arm and donate blood. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Opportunities knock the door sometimes, so don’t let them go. Donate blood to save a life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

A drop of blood can save a life! Don’t waste it, donate. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

