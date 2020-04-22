World Book Day: Costumes Ideas For This Special Occasion You Must Take A Look At

The World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on April 23 every annual year by UNESCO. It marks the importance of books in our lives, and how one can expand horizons through the gate of knowledge. Kids, schools, parents, teachers and other adults participate from more 100 countries to celebrate this special day together. Several training programmes, digital libraries, and other new concepts related to books and reading are introduced to book lovers.

Source: Babiez and Kida Instagram

Apart from that numerous events, parties and gatherings are conducted on this day. Children and adults participate in such events dressed as their favourite book characters, authors, on the same lines. So if you are running out of world book day ideas as to which theme you must keep, or character to get dressed as, then your quest is over. Let us take a look at some world book day ideas:

World Book Day Ideas 2020

Harry Potter

Source: Harry Potter Film Instagram

Unarguably Harry Potter costumes are the kids favourite till now. It is easy to dress like Harry or one of his friends or foes. Also, Harry Potter books are a rage amongst kids. You can pick your favourite character from the book J.K Rowling book series, and enjoy your world book day 2020 as one.

Disney Princess or Prince

Source: Disney Princess Instagram

Yet another one of the safest ideas for world book day in terms of the costume is to dress like any Disney Princess. You can pick Cindrella, Pokahontus, Snow White, Ariel, or Rapunzel. Boys can dress like Prince Charming or the male characters in Disney books.

Front-liners

Source: Poomphur THDC.Ltd Instagram

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world not only realised the importance of front-liners like doctors, medical staff, police personals, and firefighters but also their unparalleled contribution to society. So it is a great idea to get dressed as one and enter a world book day event or party. Also, costumes are readily available in the markets.

