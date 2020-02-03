Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

World Cancer Day Images To Spread Awareness & Make People Informed

Festivals

World Cancer Day is observed each year on 4 February. Here are some pictures regarding World Cancer Day that will help you get informed and spread awareness.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
world cancer day

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year. Cancer is the second leading cause of deaths globally. World Cancer Day is organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). It is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

Also Read: Martyrs Day Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones And Get Inspired

Martyrs' Day Messages And Quotes To Commemorate The Bravery Of All The Martyrs

The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is “I am and I will”. The year 2020 marks the halfway point of the 3-year ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign. ‘I Am and I Will’ is an empowering call-to-action urging for personal commitment. It represents the power of an individual’s action taken now to impact the future.

Republic Day Wishes In Tamil: Messages You Can Share With Family And Friends

WhatsApp Down, Won’t Let Users Send Photos, GIFs And Voice Messages 

Here are some pictures of World Cancer Day:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🌱based NaturalWellnessProducts (@herbilogy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UCP EVENT MANAGEMENT CLUB (@euphoria_ucp) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atul Jain (@atul_jain9) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TAPSA-CUHAS chapter (@tapsacuhas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer (@srocf) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TAPSA-CUHAS chapter (@tapsacuhas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by olta (@oltabici) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Cancer Day (@worldcancerday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Cancer Day (@worldcancerday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by World Cancer Day (@worldcancerday) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
KERALA CM SLAMS SDPI
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
NIA CHARGES ALL 11 ACTIVISTS
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX