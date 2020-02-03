World Cancer Day Images To Spread Awareness & Make People Informed

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 every year. Cancer is the second leading cause of deaths globally. World Cancer Day is organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). It is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is “I am and I will”. The year 2020 marks the halfway point of the 3-year ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign. ‘I Am and I Will’ is an empowering call-to-action urging for personal commitment. It represents the power of an individual’s action taken now to impact the future.

Here are some pictures of World Cancer Day: