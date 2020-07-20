World Chess Day: How Many Squares Are There On A Chessboard? Here's The Answer

Every year on July 20 is celebrated as that International Chess Day to honour the founding of the Federation Internationale des Echecs, which is otherwise known as FIDES that had formed in the year 1924. From ancient times Chess has been a very popular game played globally. Chess is not easy and has a lot of rules. One of the basic rules is that it is played on board with 8X8 squares and one this world chess we are going to answer the question of how many squares are there in the chessboard. Read here to know more.

Read Also | World Chess Day History, Meaning And How Is It Celebrated; Know More About This Day

How many squares are there on a chessboard?

Actually counting the square on the chessboard can get tiring. To get the answer to this question one can use a methodical approach that will make finding the answer easy. Most people would say that there are a total of 64 squares on the board which is quite right but there are several other squares that form on the board other than the 64 that are seen directly. Take a look at how to determine the number of squares are on a chessboard.

Read Also | World Laughter Day: History, Significance, Ways To Celebrate And More

First, the whole chessboard is one big square and it can be considered as one square of 8X8. Then reduce the 8X8 square to a 7X7 square which will give you 4 different squares and so on. Here is the whole break down on how the chessboard looks like.

1 8x8 square 4 7x7 squares 9 6x6 squares 16 5x5 squares 25 4x4 squares 36 3x3 squares 49 2x2 squares 64 1x1 squares 204 Total squares

Read Also | World Book Day Quotes That You Can Share With Family And Friends

World Chess Day Celebration

World Chess Day, celebrated around the world and is also recognised by the United Nations. According to reports, UNESCO had proposed to celebrate International Chess Day, and it was also reported that it has been celebrated since 1966. It was the same year when the FIDE established it as interaction day. But before the day was selected by the UN it was already been celebrated by several professionals. It was reported that on this day people who play professional chess take part in friendly games. Apart from this people also used #wroldchessday and celebrate the event on social media by sharing pictures. People also see some of the other professional players play in this day.

Read Also | International Sculpture Day 2020: History, Significance And How To Celebrate