World Consumer Rights Day 2021: All About The Theme, History, And Significance

World Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on March 15. The day is marked for raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs so as to enable the consumer to fight against social injustices. Read on to know more about the theme of this year's world consumer rights day and the significance of this day.

World Consumer Rights Day 2021 theme

The World Consumer Rights Day 2021 theme is to gather all the consumers in a fight to "Tackle Plastic Pollution". Currently, the world is facing a major plastic pollution crisis. Even though plastic is useful in many ways, yet the consumption and production of it have become unsustainable which calls for action from all the consumers. The consumers international portal has gathered the photos to show how the 7 'R's play an important role in tackling plastic pollution. The 7 R refers to replace, rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and repair.

World Consumer Rights Day history

The history of World Consumer Rights Day starts with President John F Kennedy. On March 15, 1962, he sent a special message to the US Congress to address the consumer rights issue, being the first leader to do so. The consumer movement thus started in 1983 and on this day every year, the organisation tries to take actions on important issues and campaigns with regards to consumer rights. One can check the various events and campaigns conducted worldwide from the official site.

World Consumer Rights Day significance

The annual occasion is dedicated to highlighting the power of the consumers, their rights so as to ensure a safe and sustainable marketplace for all. Tackle Plastic Pollution is the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2021. The recent report by The Pew Charitable Trusts & SYSTEMIQ, which was released in August 2020, estimated that if the major innovations changes are not implied to tackle the plastic pollution, then by 2040, the flow of plastic materials into the ocean will triple, which would then give rise to another array of problems for the humans as well as for the marine life. That is why, the day is focusing on highlighting, addressing, and tackling plastic pollution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added the rise of single-use plastics like face masks, gloves, and food packaging.

On the occasion, the Director-General, Consumers International, Helena Leurent, gave a message stating - “Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues facing our planet. Consumer awareness of the plastics crisis is growing around the world. Consumers have a critical role in shaping the marketplace, and we must support them to mobilise businesses and governments, to ensure sustainable consumption is accessible to all.”