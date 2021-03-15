World Consumer Rights Day Images: Here Are Images To Share With Friends & Family

Every year, March 15 is celebrated as World Consumer Rights Day across the globe. The day is meant to highlight the importance of the consumers and the rights that protect them in a market society. Observing and celebrating World Consumer Rights Day is a chance to demand that consumer rights are upheld by producers and sellers and to protect them from market abuses and social injustices. Here are some World Consumer Rights day images to share on this day.

According to consumersinternational.org President John F Kennedy was the first major world leader to acknowledge consumer rights. On March 15, 1962, he sent a special message to the US Congress to address the consumer rights issue. Thanks to his efforts, his acknowledgement of the same became a bellwether for the consumer rights movement. The movement officially started in 1983. The original four consumer rights are:

The right to safety

The right to be informed

The Right to choose, and

The right to be heard.

Finally in1985, the United Nations through the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection expanded the consumer rights to include four more rights. They are as follows.

The right to satisfaction of basic needs,

The right to redress,

The Right to Consumer Education, and

The right to a Healthy Environment.

World Consumer Rights Day significance

Tackling Plastic Pollution is the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2021. A recent report published by The Pew Charitable Trusts & SYSTEMIQ, which was released in August 2020, estimated that if the major innovations changes are not implied to tackle plastic pollution, then by 2040, the flow of plastic materials into the ocean will triple. It would then give rise to another array of problems for humans as well as for marine life. Hence World Consumer Rights Day 2021 is being used to focus on highlighting, addressing, and tackling plastic pollution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added the rise of single-use plastics like face masks, gloves, and food packaging.

On the occasion, the Director-General, Consumers International, Helena Leurent, gave a message stating - “Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues facing our planet. Consumer awareness of the plastics crisis is growing around the world. Consumers have a critical role in shaping the marketplace, and we must support them to mobilise businesses and governments, to ensure sustainable consumption is accessible to all.”