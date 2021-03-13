World Consumer Rights Day Quotes: Here Are Quotes & Wishes To Share On This Day

Every year March 15 is celebrated as World Consumer Rights Day. The day is meant to highlight the importance of the consumer and the rights that protect them in a market society. Observing and celebrating this day is a chance to demand that consumer rights are upheld by producers and sellers and to protect them from market abuses and social injustices. Here are some World Consumer Rights day quotes to share on this day.

Background of World Consumer Rights day

According to a report in consumerinternational.org, it was on March 15 1962, then US President John F Kennedy addressed the US Congress regarding the four basic consumer rights. This later came to be called the Consumer Bill of Rights. President Kennedy became the first world leader to address consumer rights. The original four consumer rights are:

The right to safety

The right to be informed

The Right to choose, and

The right to be heard.

Finally in1985, the United Nations through the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection expanded the consumer rights to include four more rights. They are as follows. See below.

The right to satisfaction of basic needs,

The right to redress,

The Right to Consumer Education, and

The right to a Healthy Environment.

World Consumer Rights Day Quotes

It takes honesty and gentleness to make a consumer happy. Practice it harder every time for greater success. Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

A market without consumers will be a night sky without the stars and moon. Protect their rights and serve them the best for greater reputation and fame.

We are the hosts to customers and always thrive to make their every experience better. Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

To make your business grow, the best thing you could do is understand the breed of your customers and cater to them accordingly.

With world consumer rights day, it is imperative for the customers to be aware of their rights so that they cannot be cheated by fraud businesses ever.

Money in the market comes from the purse of a consumer and this is the reason why they should be given all the priority. Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

World Consumer Rights Day wishes

You need to get closer to the customers, so much so that you tell them what they need before they even realise. Happy World Consumer Rights Day.

If you give every customer their rights, they will become your loyal ones and make sure that their closed group also does business with you.

Every business can do wonders if they abide by the laws and wish of the customers. Happy world consumer rights day.

You can beat all other competition by teaming up with the customers and speaking for them. Utilise the opportunity on this world consumer rights day

