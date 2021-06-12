World Day Against Child Labour Quotes And Images You Can Share To Create Awareness

Quick links:
World Day Against Child Labour is marked each year on June 12 to create awareness about the immoral practice of child labour. Child Labour is illegal in most countries around the world and forcing children under working age to work is a federal crime. Still, there are thousands of children around the world who are stuck in the illegal practice of child labour with no way out. World Day Against Child Labour seeks to create awareness among communities and encourages adults to report and prevent child labour wherever they can. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, we have compiled a list of World Day Against Child Labour Quotes you can share with your family and friends to create awareness about this important issue.
