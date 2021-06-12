Last Updated:

World Day Against Child Labour Quotes And Images You Can Share To Create Awareness

World Day Against Child Labour is celebrated each year on June 12 to create awareness. We have compiled a list of World Day Against Child Labour quotes.

World Day Against Child Labour is marked each year on June 12 to create awareness about the immoral practice of child labour. Child Labour is illegal in most countries around the world and forcing children under working age to work is a federal crime. Still, there are thousands of children around the world who are stuck in the illegal practice of child labour with no way out. World Day Against Child Labour seeks to create awareness among communities and encourages adults to report and prevent child labour wherever they can. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, we have compiled a list of World Day Against Child Labour Quotes you can share with your family and friends to create awareness about this important issue. 

  • A child is meant to learn, not to earn.
  • A child is your heart not born to push your cart.
  • A school should be their only workplace.
  • Buildings are built on big lands, work is done by tiny hands.
  • Cheap labour today, uneducated inefficient workforce tomorrow.
  • Child labour – evolution stops here.
  • Child labour brings illiteracy whereas child education brings literacy.
  • Child labour is a social crime, every child has a right to shine.
  • Child labour is a violation, you should concentrate on education.
  • Child labour is very tough, don’t make their future rough.
  • Child labour isn’t the best, so give them a break, and let them rest.
  • Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems.
  • The child’s hands are too small to work; they look good holding a pencil.
  • A child’s mind is very fast; let them make it very vast.
  • Childhood is for learning and adulthood is for earning.
  • Children are not doing fine if they are in a factory Line.
  • Children are not made of wood but of blood and flesh, Stop Child labour.
  • Children are precious, let them be children, not workers.
  • Children deserve to hold books, not bricks. Stop child labour!
  • Children have their whole lives to work a job; they have only a few years to be a child.
  • Say no to child labour yes to education.
  • Say yes to quality education against child labour violation.
  • Send your kids to classes, but not to wash tea glasses.
  • Show a child love and care, child labour is just not fair.
  • Small hands can handle a pen better.

World Day Against Child Labour Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spinora (@spinoratravelco)

 

