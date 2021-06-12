World Day Against Child Labour Quotes And Images You Can Share To Create Awareness

World Day Against Child Labour is marked each year on June 12 to create awareness about the immoral practice of child labour. Child Labour is illegal in most countries around the world and forcing children under working age to work is a federal crime. Still, there are thousands of children around the world who are stuck in the illegal practice of child labour with no way out. World Day Against Child Labour seeks to create awareness among communities and encourages adults to report and prevent child labour wherever they can. On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, we have compiled a list of World Day Against Child Labour Quotes you can share with your family and friends to create awareness about this important issue.

World Day Against Child Labour Quotes

A child is meant to learn, not to earn.

A child is your heart not born to push your cart.

A school should be their only workplace.

Buildings are built on big lands, work is done by tiny hands.

Cheap labour today, uneducated inefficient workforce tomorrow.

Child labour – evolution stops here.

Child labour brings illiteracy whereas child education brings literacy.

Child labour is a social crime, every child has a right to shine.

Child labour is a violation, you should concentrate on education.

Child labour is very tough, don’t make their future rough.

Child labour isn’t the best, so give them a break, and let them rest.

Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems.

The child’s hands are too small to work; they look good holding a pencil.

A child’s mind is very fast; let them make it very vast.

Childhood is for learning and adulthood is for earning.

Children are not doing fine if they are in a factory Line.

Children are not made of wood but of blood and flesh, Stop Child labour.

Children are precious, let them be children, not workers.

Children deserve to hold books, not bricks. Stop child labour!

Children have their whole lives to work a job; they have only a few years to be a child.

Say no to child labour yes to education.

Say yes to quality education against child labour violation.

Send your kids to classes, but not to wash tea glasses.

Show a child love and care, child labour is just not fair.

Small hands can handle a pen better.

World Day Against Child Labour Images

12 June is World Day Against Child Labour.



Sign up for an event to mark this international day: https://t.co/HEKnGYEbH7 pic.twitter.com/h1oyAi4iNa — Alliance 8.7 (@Alliance8_7) June 5, 2021

Join us live at 14:30 as the focus will be on the newly released ILO-@UNICEF Global Estimates and Trends on Child Labour report during #ILC2021 to mark the World Day Against Child Labour on 12 June.



📽️https://t.co/6CjqtZJK6i

📊https://t.co/9yM1zNutS3#EndChildLabour2021 pic.twitter.com/OlPzIiTj3h — International Labour Organization (@ilo) June 10, 2021

Tomorrow is World Day Against Child Labour!#Sweden supports the African Committee of Experts on the Rights & Welfare of the Child #ACERWC through the African Child Charter Project consortium, composed of @PlanGlobal & four Pan-African Child Rights Organizations #EndChildLabour pic.twitter.com/E4DHX1Boxn — SWE in Ethiopia & AU (@SweinEthiopia) June 11, 2021

Every year 12 June is observed as the World Day Against Child labour. 2021 is also the year for eliminating child labour. What are you going to do to end child labour? Take an action pledge to make a difference & post it here using #EndChildLabour2021. Act now: End child labour! pic.twitter.com/paSZ6xgFdY — My Choices Foundation (@MyChoicesFDN) June 7, 2021

DISCLAIMER: The above information has been compiled from various websites.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK