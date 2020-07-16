World Emoji Day Quotes 2020 To Share With Your Friends And Loved Ones

In recent years, technology has advanced itself. The invention of emojis has made having a digital conversation even more fun. Every year, the World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17, in order to appreciate the creation of emojis. This day is annually celebrated since 2014. Here are some of the World Emoji Day quotes you can send to share on this day. Read ahead to know more-

World Emoji Day Quotes

Oceans of emotion can be transmitted through a text message, an emoji sequence, and a winking semicolon, but humans are hardwired to respond to visuals. - Jenna Wortham

LOL is one of several texting expressions that convey nuance in a system where you don’t have the voice and face to do it the way you normally would. - John McWhorter

What makes emojis special is the fact that it has helped millions express themselves better than even the wide array of words in the oxford dictionary. - Nancy Gibbs

Every text message is complete with an emoji in it. Every chat is complete with an emoji in it. They have become an integral part of our lives. - Jenna Wortham

My emoji vocabulary is pretty limited to, like, the smiling poop and the rainbow and a unicorn or something. - Bob Morley

Emojis are good to express our emotions in a sticker form. - John McWhorter

I am emoji-heavy as hell. I would use the same emoji 140 times just to communicate how excited I am. - Frankie Grande

I use emoji in my every sentence, after all it shows my emotions right? - Nancy Gibbs

I text nonstop, and I love emoji. I’m also on the phone quite a bit for work – probably more than 10 calls per day. - Evan Spiegel

No sooner my kids leave their friends than they start texting them. And it's all in code in a language I totally don't understand. - Bill Engvall

Today’s kids aren't taking up arms against their parents; they're too busy texting them. - Nancy Gibbs

People are hard-pressed for time but they do need to communicate. Emojis are here to help and make it smooth. - John McWhorter

