World Environment Day 2021: Know This Year's Theme, The History, And Significance

Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5, as a reminder for people all across the world to care for and preserve the environment. This day is also important to spread awareness about global issues impacting the environment such as pollution, deforestation, desertification, global warming, etc. Read on to know about the World Environment Day 2021 theme, history, and significance.

World Environment Day 2021 Theme

The World Environment Day 2021 theme is 'Ecosystem Restoration', and will focus on saving existing natural ecosystems and building new ones. Pakistan is set to be the global host for this year's World Environment Day. On World Environment Day 2021, the United Nations will also launch their UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Each year of World Environment Day has a specific theme. Previous years' themes include discussions on topics like biodiversity, air pollution, plastic pollution.

World Environment Day History

The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day for the first time in 1972, on the of the Stockhold Conference. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974 with the theme of 'Only One Earth'. Over the years, most countries around the world started celebrating the day to encourage citizens to care for nature and the environment. Schools conduct special functions for students to spread awareness and encourage participation in environmental conservation.

World Environment Day Significance

The significance of World Environment Day cannot be left ignored. For the past few decades, the threat that humans pose to the earth in the form of pollution, global warming, deforestation, and looting natural resources has been evident. There have been thousands of studies that have proven that humans have caused irreversible damage to the planet due to their greed for materialism. While many corporations have started becoming environmentally friendly, the majority of industries and factories are still the major cause of increasing pollution and global warming across the earth. In times like these, World Environment Day is an important reminder that the earth is our only home, our only resource. If we deplete the resources of our planet for greed and fail to make earth a safe place for the coming generations, the very future of humanity stands endangered. This World Environment Day, you can do your part by spreading awareness about the importance of conserving nature among your family and friends.

