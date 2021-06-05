World Environment Day Quotes And Wishes That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

There has been a growing concern about the preservation of nature and environment since the past decade. Various major personalities from across the planet have raised their concerns about global warming and other phenomena that threaten the existence of mankind. Thus, in order to spread awareness about the protection of nature, June 5 has been declared as World Environment Day. In order to celebrate the occasion, following is a list of quotes and wishes that can be shared with family, friends and colleagues with an aim to spread forward the message.

World Environment Day quotes

“Let’s nurture the nature so that we can have a better future.”

“Earth is our mother. In spite of our desire to harm our mother, she will always love us forever.”

“The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” – Lady Bird Johnson

“If humanity has to live for a long time, you have to think like the Earth, act as the Earth and be the Earth because that is what you are.” – Sadhguru

“Pleasure is Nature's test, her sign of approval. When man is happy, he is in harmony with himself and his environment.” - Oscar Wilde

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.” - Robert Swan

“We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.” - Aldo Leopold

“Never does nature say one thing and wisdom another.” - Juvenal, Satires

“What is the good of having a nice house without a decent planet to put it on?” - Henry David Thoreau

World Environment Day wishes

Save the trees as it’s a best gift to our coming generations…. This is the best way to have a greener environment….. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!

One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.

World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!!

Protect Our Earth today for our Children's tomorrow.