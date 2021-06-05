Last Updated:

World Environment Day Quotes In Malayalam That Will Inspire You For Better Living

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5. Talking about this special day here's a look at the World Environment Day quotes in Malayalam.

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5. The day was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. The day focuses on the environment and how it affects people's health. It is that day of the year when we can take some time to appreciate the beauty of nature and learn more about how to conserve the planet. With the advent of technology, we have disconnected ourselves from nature and are harming in ways that we are unaware of. On this World Environment Day, here’s a compiled list of quotes in Malayalam that will motivate you to protect the environment.

 

World Environment Day Quotes in Malayalam

 

  • “മാലിന്യങ്ങൾ കാണുമ്പോൾ മാത്രമേ എനിക്ക് ദേഷ്യം തോന്നുകയുള്ളൂ. ആളുകൾ‌ ഞങ്ങൾ‌ക്ക് ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ‌ കഴിയുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങൾ‌ വലിച്ചെറിയുന്നത് ഞാൻ‌ കാണുമ്പോൾ‌.” —Mother Teresa

 

  • “നമുക്കെല്ലാവർക്കും പൊതുവായുള്ളത് ഭൂമിയാണ്” — Wendell Berry

 

  • “മരങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ ചെലവഴിക്കുന്ന സമയം ഒരിക്കലും പാഴാക്കില്ല”.

 

  • കാട്ടുമരത്തിലേക്കും താഴ്ചയിലേക്കും, - നിശബ്ദ മരുഭൂമിയിലേക്ക്, ആത്മാവ് അതിന്റെ സംഗീതത്തെ അടിച്ചമർത്തേണ്ടതില്ല.” - Percy Bysshe Shelley

 

  • “മരങ്ങൾ നട്ടുപിടിപ്പിക്കുന്നവൻ തന്നെ കൂടാതെ മറ്റുള്ളവരെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നു”. — Thomas Fulle

 

  • “വിശ്വസ്‌ത ഗൃഹവിചാരകനല്ലാതെ ഭൂമി അതിന്റെ വിളവെടുപ്പ് തുടരില്ല. ഞങ്ങൾ ഭൂമിയെ സ്നേഹിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് പറയാനും ഭാവിതലമുറയുടെ ഉപയോഗത്തിനായി അത് നശിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കൈക്കൊള്ളാനും കഴിയില്ല”. —John Paul II

 

  • “പ്രകൃതി നമുക്കായി പെയിന്റിംഗ് ചെയ്യുന്നു, ദിവസം തോറും, അനന്ത സൗന്ദര്യത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ”. —John Ruskin

 

  • ഒരു നല്ല നാളെയായി, കൂടുതൽ മരങ്ങൾ നട്ടുപിടിപ്പിച്ച് ഈ ഗ്രഹത്തെ താമസിക്കാനുള്ള മികച്ച സ്ഥലമാക്കി മാറ്റുക.

 

  • പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക് വേണ്ടെന്ന് പറയുക. നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതത്തെ പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദ ഉൽപ്പന്നങ്ങൾ നിങ്ങളുടെ ഉറ്റ ചങ്ങാതിയാക്കുക.

 

  • " ഓരോ മനുഷ്യന്റെയും ആവശ്യങ്ങൾ നിറവേറ്റാൻ ഭൂമി മതിയായതാണ്, പക്ഷേ ഓരോ മനുഷ്യന്റെയും അത്യാഗ്രഹമല്ല ". - Mahatma Gandhi

 

  • പ്രകൃതിയാണ് ഏറ്റവും നല്ല രോഗശാന്തി. നിങ്ങളുടെ പ്രവൃത്തികളാൽ ഇത് നശിപ്പിക്കരുത്.

 

  • നിങ്ങളുടെ ശീലങ്ങൾ മാറ്റാൻ ആരംഭിച്ച് അവയെ പരിസ്ഥിതി സൗഹൃദമാക്കുക.

 

  • ഈ ലോക പരിസ്ഥിതി ദിനത്തിൽ പരിസ്ഥിതി ബോധമുള്ള തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകൾ നടത്തുക.

 

  • “ഞാനല്ലാത്ത എല്ലാം പരിസ്ഥിതിയാണ്”. – Albert Einstein

 

  • “നമ്മൾ എല്ലാവരും കണ്ടുമുട്ടുന്ന അന്തരീക്ഷമാണ്; അവിടെ നമുക്കെല്ലാവർക്കും പരസ്പര താൽപ്പര്യമുണ്ട്; നാമെല്ലാവരും പങ്കിടുന്ന ഒരു കാര്യമാണിത്”. – Lady Bird Johnson

 

  • “പ്രകൃതിയുടെ എല്ലാ കാര്യങ്ങളിലും അത്ഭുതകരമായ ചിലത് ഉണ്ട്”. - Aristotle

 

  • “തെളിഞ്ഞ വെള്ളം ചേരി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് മലിനമാക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ഒരിക്കലും നല്ല കുടിവെള്ളം ലഭിക്കില്ല.” -Aeschylus

 

  • “മുന്നോട്ടുള്ള ഏക പോംവഴി, പരിസ്ഥിതിയുടെ ഗുണനിലവാരം ഉയർത്താൻ പോകുകയാണെങ്കിൽ, എല്ലാവരേയും ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുക എന്നതാണ്”. - Richard Rogers

 

  • മനുഷ്യരും ഭൂമിയും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഐക്യത്തിന്റെ അവസ്ഥയാണ് സംരക്ഷണം. - Aldo Leopold

 

History of World Environment Day

World Environment Day is one of the most important annual events organised by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness about the importance of nature and greenery. World Environment Day was established by the United Nations Assembly in 1972, on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. It was commemorated in 1974 with the theme 'Only One Earth.' Since then, it has been celebrated in various host countries, and the idea of rotating the centre of these activities began. World Environment Day was first observed in the United States in 1974.

