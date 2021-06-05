World Environment Day Slogans To Raise Awareness On June 5

World Environment Day is celebrated worldwide on June 5 and serves as the primary platform for the United Nations in raising awareness and promoting action for environmental protection. It has provided a venue for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime since its establishment in 1974. Here's a wide list of World Environment Day slogans to spread awareness about the day.

World Environment Day slogans

World Environment Day is a global platform for community engagement, with over 143 countries participating each year. Every year, it has provided a subject and a place for corporations, non-profit groups, towns, governments, and celebrities to advocate for environmental problems. Here are some World Environment Day slogans so that we make the world a happier place to live for future generations.

Let us each do our part to make the planet a cleaner and healthier environment.

Celebrations of World Environment Day come with a promise to save the environment and the world.

You can never hope to find pure drinking water if you damage the water. Save the environment, and our planet will be saved.

The wisest thing we can do for future generations is to protect the environment.

On World Environment Day, let us make a commitment to make our environment healthier and greener.

Exhale and make a tree happy. Keep your surroundings clean, and help to green the land. Mother Earth gave birth to us.

Live and let live, Save the Planet, save humanity. May the Forest Protect You.

Today, we must protect our planet for the sake of our children's children's children's children's children's children's children Love the earth since it is the only one we have.

Recycle the Past, Reuse the Present, and Save the Future. We need to get started. We must act!!! Greener, brighter, and cleaner.

The ultimate responsibility is on us to save our environment, and World Environment Day serves as a reminder.

Those who neglect their surroundings will eventually be the victim of Mother Nature's wrath... Let us act and protect our environment.

We call Nature our Mother, yet we never accept responsibility for caring for her.

The need of the hour is to live in harmony with the environment. We shall soon be left without anything in our hands if there is discord.

Never blame the environment; instead, blame yourself for failing to care for the most precious gift God has given us.

What should be our top priority is, however, the last..... Always prioritise the environment over everything else.

Image: Shutterstock