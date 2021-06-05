World Environment Day Slogans To Raise Awareness On June 5

World Environment Day is celebrated worldwide on June 5 and serves as the primary platform for the United Nations in raising awareness and promoting action for environmental protection. It has provided a venue for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime since its establishment in 1974. Here's a wide list of World Environment Day slogans to spread awareness about the day.
World Environment Day slogans
World Environment Day is a global platform for community engagement, with over 143 countries participating each year. Every year, it has provided a subject and a place for corporations, non-profit groups, towns, governments, and celebrities to advocate for environmental problems. Here are some World Environment Day slogans so that we make the world a happier place to live for future generations.
- Let us each do our part to make the planet a cleaner and healthier environment.
- Celebrations of World Environment Day come with a promise to save the environment and the world.
- You can never hope to find pure drinking water if you damage the water. Save the environment, and our planet will be saved.
- The wisest thing we can do for future generations is to protect the environment.
- On World Environment Day, let us make a commitment to make our environment healthier and greener.
- Exhale and make a tree happy. Keep your surroundings clean, and help to green the land. Mother Earth gave birth to us.
- Live and let live, Save the Planet, save humanity. May the Forest Protect You.
- Today, we must protect our planet for the sake of our children's children's children's children's children's children's children Love the earth since it is the only one we have.
- Recycle the Past, Reuse the Present, and Save the Future. We need to get started. We must act!!! Greener, brighter, and cleaner.
- The ultimate responsibility is on us to save our environment, and World Environment Day serves as a reminder.
- Those who neglect their surroundings will eventually be the victim of Mother Nature's wrath... Let us act and protect our environment.
- We call Nature our Mother, yet we never accept responsibility for caring for her.
- The need of the hour is to live in harmony with the environment. We shall soon be left without anything in our hands if there is discord.
- Never blame the environment; instead, blame yourself for failing to care for the most precious gift God has given us.
- What should be our top priority is, however, the last..... Always prioritise the environment over everything else.
