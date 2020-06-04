World environment day is celebrated every year on the 5th of June. The day was marked by the United Nations in order to generate awareness about the environment and incorporate steps to protect our surroundings. The day is also referred to as Eco Day or Environment Day. Listed below are the special World environment day wishes to send to your near and dear ones.

World Environment Day Wishes

"Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life… Best wishes on World Environment Day."

"World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all."

"On World Environment Day, let us stop harming the nature, let us stop polluting it… Let us join hands to bring a positive change to make Planet Earth a much healthier, greener, and happier place to live."

"Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to our coming generations…. This is the best way to have a greener environment….. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!!"

"Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green…. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live!!!"

"We cannot imagine life without the environment…. We cannot imagine success, money, prosperity without the environment…. It always comes first and we must take charge of making it our priority…. Wishing a very Happy World Environment Day!!!"

"World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!!"

"God has gifted us with Mother Nature who nourishes us at every point…. And the responsibility of saving Her lies on all of our shoulders….. On World Environment Day, let us promise to fulfill this responsibility!!!"

"Do not pollute water, land, air, and environment because once it is lost, it is lost forever….. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day with a promise to take care of our environment."

"Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day."

"Celebrations of World Environment Day come with a promise to save the environment and the world."

"If you will pollute water, you can never expect to find clean drinking water. Save the environment and save our planet."

"Those who ignore their surroundings will soon have to face the agitation of Mother Nature…. Let us act and take care of our environment."

"We claim Nature to be our Mother but we never take the responsibility of caring for Her."

"Harmony with environment is the need of the hour. With discord, we will soon be left with nothing in our hands."

"Never blame the environment but always blame yourself for not taking care of the most precious gift God gave us."

"What should be our first priority is sadly the last one….. Always keep the environment before everything else!!!"

