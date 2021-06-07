World Food Safety Day 2021: History, Significance And Theme For This Year

World Food Safety Day is observed every year on June 7th to mark the importance of clean and hygienic food. On this day, people understand the significance of healthy and safe food, which is a basic necessity for survival. Various drives and events are usually conducted on this day to spread awareness on the topic and reduce foodborne diseases in different parts of the globe. Have a look at all details on World Food Safety Day 2021.

All about World Food Safety Day 2021

World Food Safety Day 2021 theme

The official theme for World Food Safety Day 2021 is “Safe food today for a healthier tomorrow”. With this theme, the United Nations aims at creating a safe environment where people do not have to worry about the diseases caused by food. They aim at spreading awareness on the topic so that proper measures are taken to provide the people with clean and uncontaminated food and water. The UN believes that the goal can only be achieved when governments, consumers and producers join hands and work collaterally to free the world of foodborne diseases.

World Food Safety Day history

The World Food Safety Day was first observed in June 2019 after the United Nations made an official announcement in 2018. Under this programme, The World Health Organization (WHO), collaborated with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to celebrate World Food Safety Day on June 7, every year. The organization believes that food safety subsequently affects national and global growth with a significant impact on the economy and well-being of the people.

World Food Safety Day significance

When The United Nations first announced World Food Safety Day, they specified that their aim was to create a healthier world. They believe everybody has a role to play in this regard and hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that safety is their topmost priority. With World Food Safety Day, WHO wishes to minimize food-related diseases, which have caused major epidemics in several parts of the world, so far. With the pandemic in place, this day is mainly being celebrated through the virtual medium, through social media awareness campaigns and posts.

IMAGE: Shutterstock