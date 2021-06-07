World Food Safety Day Slogans To Raise Awareness About Health And Food Security

Every year, June 7 is observed as World Food Safety Day all across the world. This day aims at highlighting different techniques that people can implement to prevent, manage and detect the disease caused by food. Another goal is to better the health of people by following food safety techniques to increase security and prosperity as food is one of the main elements of survival. A human being gains energy from the food they consume. Hence, on this special occasion, here we have compiled a few World Food Safety Day slogans to raise awareness:

World Food Safety Day slogans

Food is our common ground, a universal experience.

Keep food safe – clean, cook, cover, and chill.

Eat what’s on your plant not what’s on the floor.

Wash your hands before you eat, whether it's an apple or meat.

Prepare and prevent, don’t repair and repent.

You need the determination to prevent food contamination.

Heat the food to the right degree, to make it healthy and germ-free.

Food response to our soul’s dream as to our stomach’s appetite.

It’s all about quality, not quantity.

All I ask of food is that it doesn’t harm me.

Better a thousand times careful than once dead.

Safety is a cheap and effective insurance policy.

Make food simple and let things taste what they are.

If you don’t want to contaminate the meat, keep your kitchen counters neat.

For safety is not a gadget but a state of mind.

If you try to cook your food quickly, you will get sickly.

Food safety involves everybody in the food chain.

Food safety first, forget the rest.

Food safety and sanitation, for a healthier nation.

Food safety is everyone’s business

Make food simple and healthy

Safe and nutritious food for all – Its human rights

Healthy food - Grow it safe, be a safe

Taste is best if the food is safe and healthy because safe food now for a healthy tomorrow

Food safety is important because If food doesn’t look tasty, it doesn’t mean it isn’t nutritious.

Agriculture and food producers need to adopt good practice

Stay away from junk food - safe food now for a healthy tomorrow

Learn to choose correct food - Be cautious about the food you eat

Healthy food - Keep it safe – Eat safely

Serving safe food, it’s not an option it’s an obligation

Not to eat too much food, you will incessantly get fat

Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow

Business operators must make sure food is safe

Get serious about food safety - safe food now for a healthy tomorrow

