World Forest Day 2020: Know What Is The Theme This Year

The International Day of Forests or The World Forest Day is celebrated on March 21. The day was marked as the World Forest Day by The United Nations General Assembly way back in 2012. This day celebrates the different kinds of forests all over the world and is used to spread awareness about the environment and the importance of forests.On this day, the UN advises governments across the globe to promote their forests and to undertake activities such as tree planting and wildlife education. The theme for World Forest Day is different each year.

World Forest Day 2020 Theme

Also Read | ‘Kudos to Sidam Istarl’: Forest official rewarded for rescuing tigress Avni’s cubs

The theme of The International Day of Forests in 2019 was 'Forests and Education'. This year, the theme for International Day of Forests is 'biodiversity'. Biodiversity is the term for the variety of wildlife and plants present in a certain ecosystem. Higher biodiversity denotes that an ecosystem has a higher variety of plants and animals.

Also Read | COVID-19: Forest Research Institute in Dehradun shuts all visits till March 31

Forests happen to be some of the most biodiverse locations on earth. Even to this day, many forests have not yet been fully explored and the exact biodiversity is still a mystery. So, in 2020, The World Forest Day will celebrate the variety of life present in forests across the world. All major events sponsored by the UN will discuss forest biodiversity, its importance, and how to protect the millions of life forms present in each forest.

Also Read | Video: Tigers block car's route during night patrolling in forest, netizens amused

Also Read | Rhino kills forest guard in Kaziranga National Park