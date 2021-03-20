World Forest Day 2021: Know What The Experts Have To Say About Forest Preservation

March 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Forests every year worldwide after the United Nations General Assembly coined it back in 2012 with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of forest reservation. Afforestation has become a rampant act today and it is hardly being noticed. When pollution is making our cities uninhabitable and climate change is causing natural disasters after disasters, Australia bushfire 2020 being the prime example, experts are saying that the only way to save ourselves from what we've created is by going green. On the occasion of World Forest Day 2021, let's see what the experts have to say about the importance of forest preservation.

World Forest Day 2021

Grow-Trees.com's eco-planner and environmental expert Supriya Patil spoke in detail about the act of going green, “It is time to go back to the basics and simply plant more trees. Let me give you just five reasons why we should though there are a million more."

Supriya continues, "Trees create the much-needed carbon sinks, absorb CO2 and even sequester pollutants like nitrogen oxides, ammonia and sulphur dioxide. It is a commonly known fact that just one tree can absorb nearly 10 pounds of polluted air annually. Thriving forests and green lung spaces are critical to the health of the planet as they are the most effective eco-warriors and natural oxygenators. “

More trees mean less natural disasters. Commenting on the sudden spate of environmental disasters, Supriya shared, “A lot of natural disasters occur because there is an imbalance between what we take from nature and what we give back. Trees prevent soil erosion, curtail fires, floods and even landslides. They also sustain biodiversity, protect animal habitats and even slow down the filtration of water into the drainage networks of concrete jungles. Increased vegetation in any region improves moisture conservation and also enhances the water table in the region."

"Without enough trees and forests, we are not going to be able to sustain wildlife," says Supriya. "Denuded forests mean more industrialisation and pollution and less space for wildlife. Shrinking wildlife corridors have resulted in increased animal-human conflicts, elephants being electrocuted or hit by trains. For so many endangered species, the future looks uncertain and that is why Grow-Trees.com will plant trees on 500 acres across 19 villages of the Laylam and Luabasa Panchayats in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and Jamukeswar Panchayat in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. This will not only expand green cover but also enhance animal habitat ."

Not only that, but trees also promote the conservation of indigenous cultures and provide livelihoods. "Urbanization and industrialisation have resulted in the felling of millions of trees and also endangered the livelihoods of rural and tribal communities," says Supriya and adds, “Trees were once treated as sacred entities but now they are just cleared to make way for infrastructural or mining projects. We have initiated several projects to support the locals and tribal communities in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and many other Indian states. When trees mature, they serve as a sustainable source of income for rural communities."

Back to Nature - In the world of buzzwords and trends, Supriya says that this should be the buzz word that should create waves of inspiration and should be shared by privileged people who can afford less polluted and greener urban or rural spaces. While concluding, she says, "A planned city like Chandigarh for instance wove avenues of trees into the architecture and the public spaces. Now restful shade and visual relief are accessible to all residents and not just those who have private gardens. Trees can alter any urban space we live in by moderating climate and improving the quality of air. We really must go back to nature to find solutions and plant millions of trees across wildlife corridors, around national parks, in arid zones, in urban spaces and rural areas to help the country meet its afforestation goals, increase green cover and generate rural employment. A global movement towards protecting existing forests and planting new ones is the need of the hour."

Lastly, the environmental expert speaks about her own organisation's project in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand and says, “The trees planted here on maturity will sequester about 300,000 kg of atmospheric carbon.”