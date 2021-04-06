World Health Day 2021 Theme, History & Other Significance Details You Need To Know About

World Health Day is coming up on April 7, 2021, as it does every year. However, in a time when COVID-19 is raging across the world and the death count from the virus is reaching close to 3 million people, World Health Day is really important to create awareness about healthy habits. Read on to know about the history and significance of World Health Day and the theme for 2021.

World Health Day 2021 Theme

This year, the WHO has called for an action to eliminate health inequalities around the world as the theme for this year's World Health Day. The WHO has a year-long plan to bring people together to build a fairer, healthier world. The WHO's campaign for this year's World Health Day highlights the principle that, ''the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.''

World Health Day History

World Health Day is celebrated each year on April 7 to highlight the importance of physical and mental well being among people. World Health Day was originally conceptualised at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and became official in 1950. Every year, the WHO decides on a new theme for World Health Day to highlight specific issues related to the health and welfare of the people.

World Health Day Significance

Ever since the inception of World Health Day, this event has brought important matters like mental health, maternal and child care, climate change, the importance of healthcare workers and many more issues to the forefront. This day creates awareness about better habits to improve our health and live disease-free lives.

On World Health Day, many schools conduct special programs to teach students about better health and hygiene practices. In the time of a pandemic, being extra careful with your hygiene only serves to protect you and your family. You can do your part by creating awareness about the importance of better hygiene and social distancing practices among your peers.

Happy World Health Day 2021

On this year's World Health Day, you can do your part, by spreading awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. We have compiled a list of quotes that you can use to share with your family and friends. You can ask them to share these forward as well, to create a chain of World Health Day awareness. Here are a few quotes you can use.

Happiness is the highest form of health. ~ Dalai Lama

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. ~ Buddha

It is exercise alone that supports the spirits and keeps the mind in vigour. ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned. ~ Naval Ravikant

He who has health has hope; he who has hope has everything. ~ Arabian proverb

Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water. ~ Maxime Lagacé

After dinner rest a while; after supper walk a mile. ~ T. Cogan

True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost. ~ Charles Caleb Colton

Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings. ~ Publilius Syrus

Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy and spirit you possess or takes away from it. ~ Ann Wigmore

What is called genius is the abundance of life and health. ~ Henry David Thoreau

Sickness – nature’s vengeance for violating her laws. ~ Charles Simmon

Before healing others, heal yourself. ~ Gambian saying

Your body hears everything your mind says. ~ Naomi Judd

The more you understand yourself, the more silence there is, the healthier you are. ~ Maxime Lagacé

Image Source: Shutterstock