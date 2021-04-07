World Health Day Quotes To Share And Acknowledge Importance Of Well Being

World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year with the goal to create conversations around the importance of taking care of our health, both physically and mentally. Now, more than ever, people need to get on their feet and take part in spreading awareness on health. You can take the first step by simply acknowledging this day and sharing the following quotes on World Health Day with your loved ones.

World Health Day Quotes

You can ignore your health at your own peril, so learn to take good care of your mind and body on World Health Day.

You can be the richest person in the world but you can never buy good health. Happy World Health Day 2021!

On World Health Day, let us learn to invest in our health to get the greatest returns in life.

Maintaining good health is one of the basic things in life but sadly we fail to take care of it, let us change this habit of negligence on World Health Day.

You don’t need to do much to ensure good health, just ensure a balanced diet, exercise regularly and rest adequately. Happy World Health Day 2021!

While we continue dreaming about achieving many feats in life, it is important to know that all of them will mean nothing if you don't take care of your health today. Happy World Health Day 2021!

Life is not merely being alive, but being well.

Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.

It’s to the nurses and the doctors that we owe our sleep to every day. Let's take a moment to remember them on this day of World Health Day.

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. ~ Buddha

Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water. ~ Maxime Lagacé

A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought, they must be earned. ~ Naval Ravikant

He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything.

Good health is like a precious gift given to us by God and we should never ignore it. Happy World Health Day.

Let the most advanced healthcare services reach every corner of this world so that no one is deprived of genuine treatment. Happy World Health Day 2021!

Don’t let your body become a house of all kinds of sickness, start exercising from today on the occasion of World Health Day.

Good health is the foundation on which the success of your life is built. You can never move ahead in life if you stay sick. Happy World Health Day!

I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.

