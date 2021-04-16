World Hemophilia Day 2021 Theme, Date, History And Significance

World Hemophilia Day is widely recognized around the whole world with an effort to increase awareness amongst people about diseases such as Hemophilia and other inherited blood disorders. Hemophilia is a hereditary blood disorder in which the ability of blood to clot is affected. As a result, even a slight cut to the patient can lead to severe blood loss and prove life-threatening. Read on to know more about the disease and World Hemophilia Day 2021 theme:

World Hemophilia Day

World Hemophilia Day is marked on April 17 every year. This is a serious effort as with increased awareness comes better diagnosis, judgment, and access to care for the millions who stay without treatment. It is a very significant day for the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) and the bleeding disorders community.

World Hemophilia Day History

World Hemophilia day was established by the World Federation of Hemophilia on April 17, 1989. The WFH wants the masses to be aware and ensure that everyone celebrates the big day in a way that is sensitive to the risks of the current global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. April 17, 2021, is the 31st anniversary of World Hemophilia Day. The durability of this celebration is proof of the dedication and committed nature of the community.

World Hemophilia Day Significance

According to medical experts, Hemophilia is mostly an inherited bleeding disorder, in this disease the blood does not clot properly in the body. And this disorder can lead to immediate bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery. People who suffer from Hemophilia have low levels of either factor VIII (8) or factor IX (9). Creating awareness about this life-threatening disease is very important to reduce the number of deaths caused by this disease.

What is the theme for World Haemophilia Day 2021?

Celebrating World Hemophilia Day with friends and family has all the time been a big part of this day. But this year, World Hemophilia Day 2021 is all about staying home and using your internet-connected device to get bring together the people affected by Hemophilia. Here is how you can do your part to spread awareness about World Hemophilia Day.

Encourage people you know who have Hemophilia to seek out medical support and post about their experiences on the WFH website, where it can be read by others.

Create a safe space for Haemophilia patients to voice their thoughts online.

Share World Haemophilia Day posters and other materials with your community

Image Source: Shutterstock