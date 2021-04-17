World Heritage Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance You Must Know

World Heritage Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the rich cultural heritage of a variety of different communities around the world and to preserve our own traditional and cultural heritage. World Heritage Day teaches people to take pride in their own past and culture and learn to appreciate and respect other people's culture as well. Read on to know about World Heritage Day 2021 theme, history and significance.

World Heritage Day History

The World Heritage Day was originally suggested by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) in 1982 and the UNESCO accepted their proposal in the following year 1983 during the 22nd General Conference. According to ICOMOS, this day is an internationally recognised day to preserve and restore historical sites with rich historical and cultural heritage. For example, conserving and promoting the Taj Mahal as a national heritage monument serves the purpose of World Heritage Day.

However, World Heritage Day is not just about monuments and buildings. It's a day to celebrate one own's history and culture and to spread awareness about dying cultures like the tribals. The main message of World Heritage Day is to spread awareness of our rich cultural diversity and preserving ancient cultures. It also gives a message to the younger generations to carry their message forward.

World Heritage Day Theme 2021

The World Heritage Day 2021 theme is 'Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures'. This year ICOMOS wants people from various religious backgrounds to set aside their differences and come forward and spread the message of solidarity among different cultures.

World Heritage Day Significance

World Heritage Day is important in teaching people the importance of their own heritage and teaching them to respect and appreciate others' heritage. Moreover, this day is also about preserving important cultural monuments that give us a picture of the past. You can do your part by spreading awareness about this day and taking initiatives by helping to preserve your local heritage sites. You can spread the message of the importance of World Heritage Day to your family and friends. Stay tuned for more news about upcoming festivals and important events.

