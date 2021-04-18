World Heritage Day Quotes: Words That Will Help You Understand The Importance Of The Day

The International Day For Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. Every year, this day is commemorated with a different theme, with the goal of raising awareness about the conservation of human heritage, especially monuments and heritage sites. India has 38 world heritage sites as per the UNESCO World Heritage Convention. India is sixth in terms of a country that has the most number of heritage sites.

World Heritage Day Quotes

A city is born from a tangle of monuments and infrastructures, culture and market, national history and everyday stories. - Renzo Piano. A contempt of the monuments and the wisdom of the past, maybe justly reckoned one of the reigning follies of these days, to which pride and idleness have equally contributed. - Samuel Johnson Culture consists of connections, not of separations: to specialise is to isolate. - Carlos Fuentes "There is no greater wealth than wisdom, no greater poverty than ignorance; no greater heritage than culture and no greater support than consultaion" –Ali Ibn Abu Talib

India is not, as people keep calling it, an underdeveloped country, but rather, in the context of its history and cultural heritage, a highly developed one in an advanced state of decay. - Shashi Tharoor



Just as a tree without roots is dead, a people without history or cultural roots also becomes a dead people. - Malcolm X



Monuments and archaeological pieces serve as testimonies of man's greatness and establish a dialogue between civilisations showing the extent to which human beings are linked. - Vicente Fox



People who alter or destroy works of art and our cultural heritage for profit or as an exercise of power are barbarians. - George Lucas



We have been the benefactors of our cultural heritage and the victims of our cultural narrowness. - Stanley Krippner

World Heritage Day wishes