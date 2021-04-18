World Heritage Sites In India Include Taj Mahal, Khajuraho, Agra Fort & Others; Read List

Every year, April 18 is celebrated as World Heritage Day. This special occasion is to celebrate the cultural heritages across the world at the suggestion of International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). It was in the year 1983, that United Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approved the ICOMOS' proposal to celebrate the day. The reason to celebrate the day is to raise public awareness on the diversity of cultural heritage and further preserving the ancient monuments and sites, which are an asset to humanity.

A World Heritage Site is listed by UNESCO for its special cultural or physical significance and it is maintained by its World Heritage Programme. It is further administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. India has a total of 38 world heritage sites including 20 cultural properties, seven natural ones and one mixed site. Here’s a detailed look into India world heritage sites so that you can spread awareness and wish your friends a happy World Heritage Day 2021.

A list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

Taj Mahal, Agra

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Hampi, Karnataka

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Sun Temple, Odisha

Red Fort Complex, Delhi

Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh

Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu

Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam (Natural)

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal (Natural)

Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi

Jantar Mantar, Rajasthan

Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Rani Ki Vav, Gujarat

Pattadakal, Karnataka

Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra

Nalanda Mahavira (Nalanda University), Bihar

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra

Mountain Railways of India, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Qutub Minar, New Delhi

Champaner- Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh (Natural)

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Churches and Convents of Goa

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam

Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan (Natural)

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand (Natural)

The Western Ghats or Sahyadri Mountain Ranges (Natural)

Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim (Mixed)

Capitol Complex, Chandigarh

The Historic City of Ahmedabad

The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai

The Pink City- Jaipur, Rajasthan

Thanjavur

Source: Incredible India