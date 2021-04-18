World Heritage Sites In India Include Taj Mahal, Khajuraho, Agra Fort & Others; Read List

Every year, April 18 is celebrated as World Heritage Day. This special occasion is to celebrate the cultural heritages across the world at the suggestion of International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). It was in the year 1983, that United Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approved the ICOMOS' proposal to celebrate the day. The reason to celebrate the day is to raise public awareness on the diversity of cultural heritage and further preserving the ancient monuments and sites, which are an asset to humanity.
A World Heritage Site is listed by UNESCO for its special cultural or physical significance and it is maintained by its World Heritage Programme. It is further administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. India has a total of 38 world heritage sites including 20 cultural properties, seven natural ones and one mixed site. Here’s a detailed look into India world heritage sites so that you can spread awareness and wish your friends a happy World Heritage Day 2021.
A list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
- Taj Mahal, Agra
- Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
- Hampi, Karnataka
- Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra
- Ellora Caves, Maharashtra
- Bodh Gaya, Bihar
- Sun Temple, Odisha
- Red Fort Complex, Delhi
- Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh
- Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu
- Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam (Natural)
- Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu
- Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal (Natural)
- Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi
- Jantar Mantar, Rajasthan
- Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh
- Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
- Rani Ki Vav, Gujarat
- Pattadakal, Karnataka
- Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra
- Nalanda Mahavira (Nalanda University), Bihar
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra
- Mountain Railways of India, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
- Qutub Minar, New Delhi
- Champaner- Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat
- Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh (Natural)
- Hill Forts of Rajasthan
- Churches and Convents of Goa
- Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh
- Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
- Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan (Natural)
- Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand (Natural)
- The Western Ghats or Sahyadri Mountain Ranges (Natural)
- Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim (Mixed)
- Capitol Complex, Chandigarh
- The Historic City of Ahmedabad
- The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
- The Pink City- Jaipur, Rajasthan
- Thanjavur
Source: Incredible India