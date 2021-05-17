World Hypertension Day Quotes, Wishes, Images & Importance Of This Day

Every year on May 17, the world commemorates World Hypertension Day. The World Hypertension League has agreed to postpone World Hypertension Day till October 17 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, is a leading cause of a variety of health issues, including strokes, heart attacks, and renal disease, as well as contributing to dementia.

What is hypertension?

The volume of blood your heart pumps and the level of resistance to blood flow in your arteries affect your blood pressure. Your blood pressure will be higher if your heart pumps more blood and your arteries are narrower. Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure of 140 mm Hg or higher, and/or diastolic blood pressure of 90 mm Hg or higher.

High blood pressure is known as the "Silent Killer" since many patients with hypertension are unaware of their condition because there are no symptoms. People usually don't find out until they've had a heart attack or a stroke. An unhealthy lifestyle can have a significant impact on your blood pressure and raise your chances of developing high blood pressure. Unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, and the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes are the main causes of hypertension.

World Hypertension Day significance

World Hypertension Day is a significant occasion for everyone's health. On this day, people across the country are made aware of the many effects of hypertension. People are informed about the steps they can take to keep their blood pressure under control. People with hypertension are at risk for a variety of cardiovascular illnesses, the majority of which are fatal. If you pay attention to it, you may bring it under control, which can benefit your body in a variety of ways.

The goal of World Hypertension Day aims:

To raise public awareness about the signs and symptoms of hypertension.

Encourage people to check their blood pressure on a regular basis.

Educating the public on the need for early hypertension prevention.

The prevalence of high blood pressure in society is being highlighted.

World Hypertension Day quotes

There should be no more shame in acknowledging (mental illness) than in acknowledging a battle with high blood pressure or the sudden appearance of a malignant tumor. - Jeffrey R. Holland

People with high blood pressure, diabetes - those are conditions brought about by life style. If you change the life style, those conditions will leave. - Dick Gregory

One way to get high blood pressure is to go mountain climbing over molehills. - Earl Wilson

Your pantry is your first line of defense against food-borne illness and things like high blood pressure and cholesterol. - Joe Bastianich

People take ownership of sickness and disease by saying things like MY high blood pressure MY diabetes, MY heart disease, MY depression, MY! MY! MY! Don't own it because it doesn't belong to you! - Stella Payton

World Hypertension Day wishes

The occasion of World Hypertension Day reminds us that mental peace is what guides the rest of our health. Warm greetings on this special day to everyone.

With so much of stress around and with bad lifestyle practices, we must make sure that we stay away from the clutches of hypertension. Happy World Hypertension Day to all.

Hypertension has become a common health issue but we can control it by investing some time every day to keep our heart and mind cool. Warm wishes on World Hypertension Day.

Make lifestyle changes, don’t let walking from your car into a restaurant be the most exercise you get. Develop a healthy lifestyle and spread awareness about it this World Hypertension Day.

Be determined to share your positive approach and don’t let hypertension stand in the way of enjoying your life. Wish you a happy and healthy World Hypertension Day.

