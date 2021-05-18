World IBD Day 2021: Know The Date, Theme, Significance And History About This Day

Quick links:
IMAGE: CANVA
World IBD Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The two diseases collectively are known as inflammatory bowel disease. The World IBD day is organised and coordinated by the European Federation of Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA).
EFCCA coordinates World IBD Day, which is led by patient organisations from over 50 countries across five continents. Over the years, many more IBD organisations, activists, and other stakeholders have joined our battle against IBD.
Famous sites throughout the world will be lighted in purple during the global campaign to raise awareness about the daily hardships of living with IBD. Many countries, towns, and individuals from all around the world will join us in our fight against IBD. Along with the lighted landmarks, local support events focused on lobbying and/or providing information on IBD will be organised by patient associations and activists.
According to the official World IBD Days website, IBD patient organisations, and activists from around the world have joined forces to promote awareness of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Given below are the countries working actively towards raising awareness about IBD.