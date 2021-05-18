World IBD Day 2021: Know The Date, Theme, Significance And History About This Day

World IBD Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The two diseases collectively are known as inflammatory bowel disease. The World IBD day is organised and coordinated by the European Federation of Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA).

What is IBD?

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are two major chronic digestive illnesses that afflict five million individuals globally. There is no cure for the disease and the cause for the disease is also not known. Moreover, there is little public awareness of the anguish and chronic suffering that IBD sufferers bravely endure every day.

World IBD Day history? When is it celebrated?

World IBD Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 2010, during the Digestive Disease Week in the United States. World IBD Day is celebrated on May 19th every year.

World IBD Day 2021 theme

According to the WorldIBDday.org, the World IBD Day 2021 theme is, “Break The Silence”.

World IBD Day significance

EFCCA coordinates World IBD Day, which is led by patient organisations from over 50 countries across five continents. Over the years, many more IBD organisations, activists, and other stakeholders have joined our battle against IBD.

How to celebrate World IBD Day 2021

Famous sites throughout the world will be lighted in purple during the global campaign to raise awareness about the daily hardships of living with IBD. Many countries, towns, and individuals from all around the world will join us in our fight against IBD. Along with the lighted landmarks, local support events focused on lobbying and/or providing information on IBD will be organised by patient associations and activists.

According to the official World IBD Days website, IBD patient organisations, and activists from around the world have joined forces to promote awareness of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Given below are the countries working actively towards raising awareness about IBD.

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Europe

Israel

Japan

New Zealand

United States

