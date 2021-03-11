Last Updated:

World Kidney Day: Here Is 2021 Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

World Kidney Day is observed on March 11 every year across the world to spread awareness about kidney diseases. Here is the theme behind this day, this year.

World Kidney Day is an important global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of our kidneys. March 11 every year is observed as World Kidney Day, and hundreds of events take place across the globe from public screenings of the organ. Awareness is spread about preventive behaviors that can help keep our kidneys healthy and functioning smoothly. Awareness is also raised about risk factors, that need to be taken into consideration to protect our kidneys. This initiative was taken jointly by the International Society of Nephrology  (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). Here is the World Kidney Day 2021 theme.

World Kidney Day 2021 theme

According to worldkidneyday.org, March 11, 2021 is dedicated to spread awareness about “Living Well with Kidney Disease”. The website states that we need to increase education and awareness about effective symptom management among patients who are living with kidney disease or are more prone to it. The mission of this day is to reduce the freauency and impact of kidney diseases worldwide.

World Kidney Day History

This day was started in 2006 and has been observed evey year ever since. Here are the themes of each year since 2006. See below.

  • 2020 Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care
  • 2019 Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere
  • 2018 Kidneys & Women’s Health. Include, Value, Empower
  • 2017 Kidney Disease & Obesity – Healthy Lifestyle for Healthy Kidneys
  • 2016 Kidney Disease & Children – Act Early to Prevent It!
  • 2015 Kidney Health for All
  • 2014 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and aging
  • 2013 Kidneys for Life – Stop Kidney Attack!
  • 2012 Donate – Kidneys for Life – Receive
  • 2011 Protect your kidneys: Save your heart
  • 2010 Protect your kidneys: Control diabetes
  • 2009 Protect your kidneys: Keep your pressure down
  • 2008 Your amazing kidneys!
  • 2007 CKD: Common, harmful and treatable
  • 2006 Are your kidneys OK?

Warning sign or symptom of kidney disease one should never ignore

According to the healtline magazine, here are some symptoms or signs that can indicate to a potential kidnety disease. It is advisavle that people nevcer take these signs or symptoms lghtly. See below.

  • Presence of foul-smelling urine
  • Foam in urine
  • Any change in colour or consistency or frequency of urination
  • Burning sensation while peeing
  • Swelling around eyes, bilateral lower limbs
  • Dry and/or itchy skin
  • Back pain or lower abdominal pain
  • Weakness, anorexia, easy fatiguability
  • Nausea, the tendency to vomit, vomiting episodes
  • Detection of new-onset hypertension or anemia (low hemoglobin)

