Quick links:
World Kidney Day is an important global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of our kidneys. March 11 every year is observed as World Kidney Day, and hundreds of events take place across the globe from public screenings of the organ. Awareness is spread about preventive behaviors that can help keep our kidneys healthy and functioning smoothly. Awareness is also raised about risk factors, that need to be taken into consideration to protect our kidneys. This initiative was taken jointly by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). Here is the World Kidney Day 2021 theme.
According to worldkidneyday.org, March 11, 2021 is dedicated to spread awareness about “Living Well with Kidney Disease”. The website states that we need to increase education and awareness about effective symptom management among patients who are living with kidney disease or are more prone to it. The mission of this day is to reduce the freauency and impact of kidney diseases worldwide.
This day was started in 2006 and has been observed evey year ever since. Here are the themes of each year since 2006. See below.
According to the healtline magazine, here are some symptoms or signs that can indicate to a potential kidnety disease. It is advisavle that people nevcer take these signs or symptoms lghtly. See below.
Image Source: Shutterstock